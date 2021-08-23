Chris Goreham: City fans prepared to travel more in hope than expectation

Opinion

Published: 6:00 PM August 23, 2021

It wasn't the result City fans wanted but at least they were able to travel in number once again to see their beloved team. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Some of the new season’s resolutions made by Norwich City fans are already being tested.

I can’t have been the only one who vowed to approach the Premier League with a new attitude.

It was going to be different in 2021-22. After 18 months of fan-free football a private promise to maintain a sense of wonder about commentating on the Canaries in the top flight was in order.

As we arrived in our seats at the Etihad on Saturday the first thing I noticed was the banners celebrating ‘Champions 2020-21’. My yellow and green tinted glasses read it as a lovely welcome to Norwich City after their achievements in the Championship last season. Then Manchester City’s team sheet was published. Here was a brutal reminder that the trophy triumphantly lifted by Grant Hanley at Oakwell on the final day of last season was actually just a shiny silver ticket to the big time.

The actual champions of England were quick to live up to their fearsome reputation. Norwich City were reduced to the role of extras in another episode of Manchester City’s Amazon Prime documentary. The Canaries provided the ‘nothing’ in ‘All or Nothing’.

There was even a home debut goal for Jack Grealish to effectively end the game as a contest long before half-time. He was in the right place at the right time for the ball to hit him and bounce in to make it 2-0. It was a finish Dean Coney would have been proud of. Younger readers should look up his only Norwich goal against Aston Villa in April 1989. The big question now is whether Coney would be worth £100 million in today’s market.

There is no disgrace in losing to Man City. The result wasn’t a cause for Canary concern but the manner of it was. That set of Norwich City players are capable of better than we saw on Saturday. There will be more forensic analysis of their shortcomings if they persist against teams that are not among the title favourites.

The bigger picture is the fact it’s no points and no goals from two monstrous opening games. Let’s be honest, it’s the sort of start we all expected.

Which begs the question as to why so many Norwich City fans made the trip to the Etihad on Saturday? It was that little corner of bright yellow, away to our right hand side, that made such a difference to what could have been a miserable matchday experience.

It had been almost 18 months since any City supporters had been allowed into a ground other than Carrow Road. This was another big step on the road to normality. A recent survey discovered that, in the Premier League this season, only Newcastle United fans will spend more or travel further in the name of following their team away from home.

The first few of those 6,554 miles have been ticked off. It would cost around £1,320 on fuel alone if you drove from Norfolk to every away game. That’s before tickets and food are factored in.

It’s an expensive business but a football road trip is such a crucial part of the fan experience. Those chance encounters with Norwich supporters at service stations are always welcome and were conspicuous by their absence when we had the motorways to ourselves last season.

When Rob Butler and I stopped for food on the journey home on Saturday night, somewhere along the dark no man’s land that was the A17, we found several other Norwich fans soaking up their sorrows with a big box of fast food. I’d better not name the establishment we stopped at but let’s just say, after a 5-0 defeat, it looked like an Unhappy Meal for most of our fellow diners.

Yet they’ll soon be making arrangements to go to Arsenal, Everton, Burnley and all the rest. Ready to travel more in hope than expectation but knowing somewhere along the line this season there will be a moment or two to remember to make the time and financial commitments worth it. We’ve missed our colourful companions on these away days.

Super sub...

There aren’t many similarities between BBC Radio Norfolk’s football coverage and David Attenborough documentaries.

The only one I can think of is that both of us are there simply to observe. We should be letting nature take its course rather than trying to get involved in the action. So, there was some alarm on Saturday when our match summariser started distracting the Norwich City goalkeepers during their warm-up at Manchester City.

Was it alright that Bryan Gunn was waving to his son Angus? No-one seemed to mind but I didn’t want our coverage to be blamed for any lack of focus in the Norwich dressing room.

Gunny junior was a substitute as he settles back into life in Norfolk. It did add a little frisson of jeopardy to our commentary at the weekend, even with Manchester City running away with the three points.

Tim Krul has been a superb goalkeeper for Norwich and we certainly weren’t wishing any misfortune on him. There was though just that slim chance that injury or a red card might strike.

It would have meant Bryan Gunn having to commentate on his own son. He would have risen to the task, the goalkeeper’s union is always a strong one even when they are not related. I’m sure it must have happened but we couldn’t think of another example of a dad commentating on his lad.

With Manchester City’s attack and Norwich’s defence in the form they were both in at the weekend it might be fair to say that both Gunns were happy watching and allowing Krul to take the heat.

Angus will get his chance, probably against Bournemouth on Tuesday evening. The rest of us will have to fight the urge to give him a wave when he’s got a match to concentrate on. If David Attenborough can go through his illustrious career without ever once warning a gazelle that a lion is just around the corner I’m sure we can manage that.