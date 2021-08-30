Chris Goreham: City fans just waiting for lift-off

Opinion

Published: 5:00 PM August 30, 2021

James Maddison takes a knee before the match at Carrow Road - the midfielder's transfer fee helped rebuild a Norwich City team which, subsequently, has been rebuilt again - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

There wasn’t much fanfare about James Maddison’s return to Carrow Road on Saturday.

He was warmly applauded by Norwich City fans when substituted in the second half of Leicester’s victory. It was partly appreciation for his outstanding spell as a Canary, but mainly because he’d had the decency to not score against his former team.

It’s only three years since Maddison left Norwich for a then club record fee. He’d been the standout performer of Daniel Farke’s first season in charge. When he left, taking his supply of spectacular goals and sparkling performances with him, there didn’t seem to be a lot of hope for City. They’d just finished 14th in the Championship with him in the team so what they’d be able to manage without him was enough to make any supporter break out into a cold sweat. This was underlined by his final appearance for the club. He went off injured at Hillsborough and a hapless City side were then battered 5-1 by Sheffield Wednesday.

Maddison’s departure allowed Norwich the financial freedom to overhaul the squad. Emi Buendia, Teemu Pukki and Tim Krul were among the players to arrive that summer and inspire an unlikely Championship title. Things have changed so much at Carrow Road since 2018 that Grant Hanley was the only City starter on Saturday to have spent any meaningful time as Maddison’s team-mate.

We are living through another changing of the yellow and green guard now. It’s Webberlution 2.0. This transfer window has seen emotional farewells to Alex Tettey, Mario Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann. Buendia’s been sold for big money while Tom Trybull and Moritz Leitner have had their contracts cancelled.

Another fixture of Farke’s furniture, Onel Hernandez, has just completed a deal which will see him play for Middlesbrough on loan for the season. Boro’s manager Neil Warnock was quoted at the weekend as saying “I used to put Pelts (Lee Peltier) on him to kick the hell out of him because he was just too good to leave alone.”

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock - selective memory over his new loan signing from Norwich City, Onel Hernandez - Credit: PA

This was a telling comment. If you look back at Hernandez’s appearances for Norwich against Middlesbrough and Cardiff under Warnock you’ll see that he’s never actually played against Peltier. Confirmation, if it were needed, of Warnock’s own version of Fantasy Football. When he sees a winger with pace he just assumes he must have tried to have them kicked at some point.

Even the Norwich City squad that James Maddison built has been broken up now. Daniel Farke is trying to create his next team that might capture Carrow Road’s collective imagination.

There have been promising signs over the last week. When Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent each scored twice in the 6-0 EFL Cup hammering of Bournemouth there was an overwhelming willingness from supporters to overlook the overgenerous defending and greet them as new heroes.

When Milot Rashica lined up a free-kick on the edge of Leicester’s penalty area on Saturday there was a sense the Barclay was already picturing the ball flying into the top corner. He was being crowned ‘The new Mario Vrancic’ right up until the moment he drove the ball straight into Leicester’s wall.

It’s no points from three games in the Premier League for Farke’s new-look team, but there is undoubted potential. If the ruthless destruction of Bournemouth proved anything it was that the City head coach has a deeper squad to work with than he did when he last had a crack at the Premier League. The equivalent fixture two years ago had seen a shock defeat at the hands of Crawley Town.

City’s pointless Premier League start hasn’t been unexpected. Games against Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester would have been difficult enough even if Covid hadn’t caused havoc with Norwich’s pre-season.

They need to find a ready supply of Premier League points soon, but if you are looking for encouragement it should be remembered that Daniel Farke sides have never been strong starters. That first post-Maddison season yielded a single point from the opening three games and only one win from the first six. Not exactly Championship winning form.

Even Farke was predicting a “bumpy” start to the season when he spoke in the build-up to that Liverpool game. If he can get his new-look squad gelling soon, Premier League matchdays at a packed Carrow Road could become something really special. Saturday’s atmosphere, despite the defeat, suggested a set of fans aching for lift-off.





MIND THE GAP...

It seems wilfully obtuse to find a negative in a 6-0 win for Norwich City, but here goes anyway.

I really enjoyed commentating on the win over Bournemouth in the EFL Cup. It was just what Norwich City needed in the wake of bruising defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City. Six goals with new boys Tzolis and Sargent to the fore, what more could you want? I’ve been a Canary for long enough to know that such victories are rare enough to be treasured. They fully deserved it as well.

Only this one wasn’t particularly unusual. The second round of the League Cup, when Premier League clubs enter, is often the graveyard of the giants. Top-flight clubs routinely rest their big names and regularly end up on the wrong end of an upset. Not this time though. There were almost as many 6-0s as you get in the first round at Wimbledon.

Arsenal thrashed West Brom 6-0 and Southampton were 8-0 winners at Newport.

The nine ties between Premier League and EFL last week ended in a clean sweep of wins for the big boys with a whopping aggregate score of 40-2.

It suggests that the financial impact of Covid-19 has only increased the gap between the haves and the have-nots. Bournemouth made changes to their side at Carrow Road, but the defensive performance they produced was shockingly feeble. It seems that EFL clubs are now finding it difficult to maintain much beyond a decent first XI. Premier League clubs, meanwhile, have the luxury to rest one set of international stars and replace them with another.

Selfishly, it could be seen as good news for Norwich City. The Canaries are on the right side of the divide and have got another season of Premier League funding just when they needed it most.

At the start of the pandemic Stuart Webber was one of those to express concern about what sort of state the English football pyramid would be left in after a spell without regular ticket income. It’s not long since the proposed European Super League was panned for its plans to lock out smaller clubs from competing. That threat has gone away for now, but we must be careful the Premier League doesn’t become an inaccessible domestic Super League by default.























