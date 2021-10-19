'There's a glimmer' - Legend can see signs of life in Norwich City

Published: 12:00 PM October 19, 2021

Former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton believes the Canaries have shown they can compete in the Premier League - Credit: PA

Norwich City legend Chris Sutton believes the Canaries have finally shown they can compete in the Premier League.

Successive 0-0 draw against Burnley and Brighton have given Daniel Farke’s men a foothold in the top-flight following their nightmare start to the campaign.

Sutton believes City will take a lot of confidence from the two shut-outs but admits they need to add a cutting edge to the defensive platform they have established.

“They still have a chance of staying up,” he told 5Live’s Monday Night Club. “I was part of a Blackburn team that had four points from 11 games which ended up staying in the Premier League.

“They will take belief from the last couple of games. The fact they have competed very well but they need to make the next step.

“He’s left Billy Gilmour out and gone for a more robust midfield. Norwich haven’t conceded as many chances – it's small steps, I’m just putting myself in the Norwich dressing room at this moment in time.

“I’d be looking at Brentford and thinking we demolished them last season. Brentford are competing.

“I think Norwich have shown that they can compete, therefore I would be taking a lot of confidence from that.

“The fact is that when they get chances, they have to take them and that has been a big problem.

“Maybe they could do with a slice of luck or two but Teemu Pukki is the only guy who has taken a chance this season.”

Sutton admitted that only Mathias Normann out of the new signings has shown so far that he can improve the Championship winning squad and hopes others can step up in a crucial period of games.

Norwich City have confirmed Mathias Normann has withdrawn from the Norway squad as a precautionary measure.

“The signings have been the issue – they haven’t fitted in just yet but give them time,” he added. “They need time but the Premier League is unforgiving. Mathias Normann has come into the midfield and looked a decent signing. The others have taken too long – (Pierre) Lees-Melou in the midfield hasn’t done well enough, Billy Gilmour on loan, he’s been left on the bench but played brilliantly for Scotland, that’s a big talking point.

“You can’t accuse Norwich of not having a go. Stuart Webber and Daniel Farke aren’t making excuses – they're saying ‘listen, we need to do better’. But I look at the last two performances and think there’s a glimmer.”