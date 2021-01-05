Buendia 'owes' Norwich City and should reject Arsenal, says ex-Canaries striker

Published: 11:53 AM January 5, 2021

Emi Buendia was sent off at Stoke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia owes it to Norwich City to see this season through.

That’s the verdict of former Canaries striker Chris Sutton after the Argentine was linked with a big-money move to Arsenal this month.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly identified Buendia as the man to inject some creativity into his side and is readying a bid later this month.

However, Sutton believes Buendia owes a debt of gratitude to the Canaries after plucking him from the second tier of Spanish football and turning him into a household name.

“I would think the fact that Norwich showed great loyalty and faith in him (would convince him to stay),” Sutton told BBC’s 606 programme. “I think he was playing in a Spanish second division team. They have made him. They have turned him into the player and given him the profile which he has now. Extremely talented player. All I have to say is that he has to see this season through. He owes it to Norwich City.

“If I was in his shoes, I would see it through. I would get Norwich back to the Premier League then I would say ‘thank you very much, Norwich City, you have been great for me and I have been great for you.’. And then I’d go on way and everybody is happy.”

There had been speculation last month that Arsenal were ready to bid £15m for Buendia – a valuation that falls well below anything that would convince sporting director Stuart Webber to take a call from the Emirates.

Norwich have made it clear they neither want nor need to sell Buendia this month and they want the playmaker to continue leading their bid back to the top-flight.

Sutton believes the £15m quoted falls laughably below Buendia’s value even in a market affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have seen the figure £15 million bandied about,” added Sutton. “That’s insulting. Why would Norwich sell a player who would be such an integral part of getting them promoted?”