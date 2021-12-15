'He's getting above his station' - Canaries legend on Cantwell

Todd Cantwell in action against Aston Villa - his exit just after the hour mark was criticised by Chris Sutton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Todd Cantwell's exit from the Carrow Road stage during the defeat by Aston Villa didn't sit well with Canaries legend Chris Sutton.

Cantwell had a poor first half but picked up in the second period - but with his team trailing 1-0, he was substituted by manager Dean Smith after 61 minutes and replaced by striker Adam Idah.

The City midfielder briefly went to the dugout then walked down the tunnel towards the changing rooms, returning minutes later to take a seat.

Sutton told BT Sport: “I didn't like the Cantwell thing, him going off. It was a big opportunity, he didn't take it. He was hardly high-fiving Adam Idah there (when he was replaced) and then going off down the tunnel.

"I don't know who he thinks he is, I really don't.

“He hasn't performed well in a Norwich jersey for a long, long time, he's getting above his station.

"We all get frustrated, we've all been hooked off, but you have to think about the team and that shows maybe there's not a togetherness within the dressing room.

"I think it was really poor. He needs to kickstart his career again and the best place to do it is on the pitch, show what you can do.

"In the first half (he) wasn't good enough, slightly better - we saw him make runs in behind a couple of times - in the second half, but not good enough and I wasn't surprised he was hooked."