Published: 7:47 AM May 20, 2021 Updated: 7:50 AM May 20, 2021

Former Norwich City winger Jacob Murphy has become an established player at Newcastle this season - Credit: PA

Jacob Murphy’s renaissance at Newcastle United continued with another Premier League assist last night, as the Magpies welcomed their fans back to St James’ Park with a win.

The Norwich City academy product struggled to make an impact during his first 18 months with the club he has supported since he was a youngster but enjoyed good Championship loans at West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday.

He scored nine goals for Wednesday last season and earned a chance under former Canaries defender Steve Bruce. There were some bright sparks for the 26-year-old during the first half of the season but he appears to have nailed down a starting role in recent weeks, playing an important part in ensuring top-flight survival.

On Wednesday evening he pushed forward in his right wing-back role to receive a pass from star player Allan Saint-Maximin, got to the bye-line and picked out Joe Willock with a cross that the Arsenal loanee headed in for his sixth goal in six games, as relegated Sheffield United were beaten 1-0.

“I love it! An assist is as good as a goal for me,” the former Canaries winger told NUFC TV after the win over the Blades.

“When I stood it up and I saw him (Willock) arriving, I knew there would only be one outcome and that was a goal.

“So buzzing that he’s got his six in six, we want him to stay.”

It was a third assist of the season for Murphy, who was brought up with twin brother Josh near Downham Market as they progressed through City’s academy, starring during the 2013 FA Youth Cup triumph alongside players including Carlton Morris and Harry Toffolo.

The former England Under-21 international made his eighth consecutive start, having come off the bench to set up a late equaliser against Aston Villa in March and scored his second goal of the season during a crucial 2-1 win at Burnley last month.

Murphy joined from City in a £12million deal in 2017 after a season of nine goals and six assists from 40 games. He is out of contract in the summer of 2022, with his manager telling the BBC last month that he “sincerely hopes” the club can agree a new deal with a player he was “very pleased” with.

Leeds, Watford and Scottish champions Rangers have all been linked with interest recently amid that contract situation and uncertainty about Bruce’s future, with the Magpies 14 points clear of trouble but still 15th in the table.

There were 10,000 fans inside St James’ Park to enjoy the taste of victory for the first time in over a year, as the UK’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic continues.

With a huge smile, Murphy also said: “When we came out for the warm-ups it was lovely, so good, goosebumps when we all came running out. It was a great noise the whole game.

“Even though the second half wasn’t quite there but you could hear them, they were supporting us the whole way and it was beautiful.”

Another former Norwich player at Newcastle, Jamal Lewis, was an unused substitute for the 10th time in 11 games with experienced former Bournemouth winger Matt Ritchie being chosen ahead of him for the left wing-back role recently.

The Northern Ireland international has made 26 appearances since his transfer last summer for an initial £15m but has spoken about how a positive Covid-19 test and spell of self-isolation disrupted him and affected his form and fitness in December.