Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

'I don't want the season to end' - City ace hitting top form

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 6:00 AM April 12, 2021   
Kieran Dowell of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Pride Park Stadium, Derb

Kieran Dowell scored the only goal at Derby as Norwich City maintained their superb Championship form - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The season is coming towards its conclusion at the wrong time for Norwich City's latest match-winner Kieran Dowell, after the midfielder's third goal in five games.

His sublime free-kick midway through the first half proved to be the only goal as the Championship leaders won 1-0 at Derby on Saturday, to remain 17 points clear of third-placed Brentford and remain near certainties for promotion.

It took Dowell to four goals and one assist from 21 appearances this season, 10 of which have been starts having missed much of the first half of the campaign due to ankle surgery in September.

“Obviously I had to bide my time with my injury and then not being in the team for a little spell," Dowell said after his winner at Derby.

"So I sort of don’t want the season to end now because I’m in the team and playing well. 

“It’s a pleasure to play with these lads.” 

The 23-year-old, who won the Under-20 World Cup with England in 2017, thumped a free-kick over the Rams wall and into the top-right corner from just outside the area to leave former Norwich number one David Marshall to watch on helplessly as the ball flew into his net.

“I haven’t scored one in a while, I practise them a lot so for one to come off in a game, it’s nice," Dowell continued.

“There’s a few of us, a few contenders. Mario (Vrancic) is really good at them, Emi (Buendia) as well but obviously being on the right side it suited a left-footer. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'You get relegated playing the Norwich way' - Old boy Bruce on Magpies' sorry plight
  2. 2 EFL announce revised schedule to avoid Prince Philip funeral clash
  3. 3 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 1-0 Derby County win
  1. 4 Paddy Davitt verdict: Wazza and City's great leap forward
  2. 5 Record-breaking week continues for Canaries
  3. 6 'We showed Norwich too much respect' - Rooney on Rams' reverse
  4. 7 ‘Ninety points is usually enough’ - Dowell buzzing for City’s big day
  5. 8 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' spirited 1-0 Championship win against Derby County
  6. 9 Premier League here we come for City chief Farke
  7. 10 Spud Thornhill: Early days, but can City break that promotion record?

“So it was a nice one to come off.” 

Daniel Farke's team were really made to work hard for the three points at Pride Park though, as Wayne Rooney's spirited hosts pushed hard for an equaliser but couldn't deny the Canaries their 11th victory of a 13-game unbeaten run.

“For us attacking players, it’s great to have the likes of Kenny and Skippy behind us mopping up and recycling the ball," added Dowell. "You don’t want to lose the ball but it sort of gives you the licence to take risks.

“We’ve got so much quality in the team - and the people not playing as well. There’s a lot of quality, so it’s nice to be playing.” 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kieran Dowell of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal from a free kick during the Sky Bet C

Live

MATCHDAY RECAP: Dowell stunner puts City on cusp of promotion

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke wants no let up in the race for the Premier League

Video

Farke makes a pact with City squad

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 6th goal from the penalty spot to complete his h

Video

'Our only concern' - Farke reveals City's promotion roadmap

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Wayne Rooney of Derby County scores his sides 1st goal from a free kick during the Sky Bet Champions

Farke on Canaries records, Rooney and respecting the Rams

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus