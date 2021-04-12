Published: 6:00 AM April 12, 2021

Kieran Dowell scored the only goal at Derby as Norwich City maintained their superb Championship form - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The season is coming towards its conclusion at the wrong time for Norwich City's latest match-winner Kieran Dowell, after the midfielder's third goal in five games.

His sublime free-kick midway through the first half proved to be the only goal as the Championship leaders won 1-0 at Derby on Saturday, to remain 17 points clear of third-placed Brentford and remain near certainties for promotion.

It took Dowell to four goals and one assist from 21 appearances this season, 10 of which have been starts having missed much of the first half of the campaign due to ankle surgery in September.

“Obviously I had to bide my time with my injury and then not being in the team for a little spell," Dowell said after his winner at Derby.

"So I sort of don’t want the season to end now because I’m in the team and playing well.

“It’s a pleasure to play with these lads.”

The 23-year-old, who won the Under-20 World Cup with England in 2017, thumped a free-kick over the Rams wall and into the top-right corner from just outside the area to leave former Norwich number one David Marshall to watch on helplessly as the ball flew into his net.

“I haven’t scored one in a while, I practise them a lot so for one to come off in a game, it’s nice," Dowell continued.

“There’s a few of us, a few contenders. Mario (Vrancic) is really good at them, Emi (Buendia) as well but obviously being on the right side it suited a left-footer.

“So it was a nice one to come off.”

Daniel Farke's team were really made to work hard for the three points at Pride Park though, as Wayne Rooney's spirited hosts pushed hard for an equaliser but couldn't deny the Canaries their 11th victory of a 13-game unbeaten run.

“For us attacking players, it’s great to have the likes of Kenny and Skippy behind us mopping up and recycling the ball," added Dowell. "You don’t want to lose the ball but it sort of gives you the licence to take risks.

“We’ve got so much quality in the team - and the people not playing as well. There’s a lot of quality, so it’s nice to be playing.”