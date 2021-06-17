Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Canaries beat champions - but it's a Destruction Derby

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 12:00 PM June 17, 2021   
Norwich V Newcastle 1.jpg

Jimmy Neighbour was on target as Norwich beat Liverpool 2-1 in January - Credit: Archant

Our look at Norwich City's seasons in the top flight takes us to 1976-77 - a season of extreme highs and lows... as CHRIS LAKEY reports

Manager 

John Bond 

Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers, April 17, 1976. Peter Morris celebrates his goal.

Peter Morris was one of those who moved on - Credit: Archant

Bond didn’t mind a dabble in the transfer market and this season there were plenty of ins and out – Peter Morris, Mervyn Cawston and Steve Goodwin went as did club legend Dave Stringer, who joined Cambridge. John Ryan came in from Luton, but perhaps the biggest exit was Ted MacDougall, who pined for the south coast and in October 1976 joined Southampton. 

Norwich City v QPR December 28th 1976

Norwich City celebrate a goal against QPR in December 1976 - Credit: Archant

Season

Finished 16th. Fixture list compiler did City no favours – they lost 1-0 to champions Liverpool on the opening day. Took a while to get going, with just one win in their first seven games. Their best run of the season came over the festive period where they won three in a row – beating Sunderland, QPR and Leicester. After a couple of defeats they got their revenge on Ljverpool with a 2-1 win at Carrow Road.  

Ipswich Town v Norwich City15/2/77Trevor Whymark scoring against Norwich

Trevor Whymark scoring against Norwich in early 1977 - the Ipswich player completed a hat-trick in a 5-0 win - Credit: Archant

Low point 

Most Read

  1. 1 An exit not entirely of his own making for City commercial chief
  2. 2 Norwich City transfer rumours: Spanish international linked to Canaries
  3. 3 Ben Kensell to leave Norwich City
  1. 4 City confident of keeper capture
  2. 5 Norwich City to play Liverpool on opening day of Premier League season
  3. 6 NCFC fixtures: Five things we learned about the Canaries' Premier League schedule
  4. 7 NCFC fixtures: How many fans could be at City’s opener against Liverpool?
  5. 8 City's former £8m man retires
  6. 9 More chances for Canaries star but Finland suffer setback
  7. 10 City youngster seals Scottish loan move

Without a shadow of a doubt it came on February 15 when City were thrashed 5-0 at Portman Road – a win which saw Ipswich go top of the table. The Town goals came from Trevor Whymark (hat-trick), John Wark and Paul Mariner. It has been labelled the Destruction Derby – they're not far wrong. If any salt was needed for that gaping wound it came in April, when Town won 1-0 at Carrow Road. 

Highlight 

Beating Liverpool 2-1 in January. Martin Peters put City ahead from the spot on 15 minutes, Jimmy Neighbour made it 2-0 in the final minute, although there was still time for Phil Neal to score a penalty for the visitors. Neighbour’s goal was his first since his arrival from Spurs the previous October. “As I ran on with the ball it bobbled up in front of me,” he said. “I was a bit lucky that it bounced right because it could have gone anywhere.” 

Player of the season

Martin Peters 

The classy midfielder picked up the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy for the second year in a row.

Viv Busby of Norwich City

Viv Busby finished the season as City's leading scorer - Credit: Archant


Leading scorer 

Viv Busby (11) 

When Ted MacDougall made it clear he wanted to leave, John Bond turned to the Fulham man as his replacement. The 26-year-old cost just £40,000 – the same price Southampton paid for MacDougall, not that Busby had any intention of leaving Craven Cottage. That was, until Bond sold Norwich to him. “I wasn’t interested in moving and said so,” recalled Busby. “I was happy at Fulham and didn’t feel as if I wanted to go anywhere else. What could I do? I went up to Norwich to have a chat with Bondy and he sold the club to me. No problem.” 

Busby’s finest hour was on New Year’s Day when he scored a top-flight hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Leicester at Carrow Road. 

Kevin Reeves of Norwich City

Kevin Reeves joined Norwich in January 1977 from Bournemouth - Credit: Archant

Anything else? 

Kevin Reeves. Bond signed him from Bournemouth in January 1977 for £50,000. Scored eight in 21 games in the 76-77 season. He ended up scoring 42 goals in 133 league and cup games and when he left in March 1980, for Manchester City, he became the Canaries' first £1m player sale.


Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Angus Gunn of Norwich applauds the traveling support at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at

Gunn should choose City over Leeds, says ex-England international

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Norwich fans gather outside Carrow Road after their team wins the Championship after the Sky Bet Cha

Norwich City fans excited for release of Premier League fixtures

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Matt Gill of Norwich City U23 of Norwich City U23 before the Premier League International Cup Semi-F

Exclusive

Former City coach explains why he joined Ipswich Town

Connor Southwell, 17

person
Premier League Cup action between Norwich City Under 23s V Bournemouth U23s. Tristan Abrahams Pict

Ex-Norwich striker signs for Carlisle United

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus