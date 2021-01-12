Hugill has 'nothing to prove' at Norwich, insists Farke

Published: 6:00 AM January 12, 2021

Jordan Hugill's impact at Norwich City extends beyond the amount of goals he scores, according to Canaries boss Daniel Farke.

The former Preston North End favourite netted only his second goal for the club in the FA Cup third-round win over Coventry City on Saturday after completing his move from Premier League side West Ham United in the summer.

Hugill has been limited to starts due to the form of Teemu Pukki, but has provided City's dressing room with a much-needed boost following relegation from the top-flight last season.

A shoulder injury suffered against Middlesbrough saw him ruled out for four matches and his return to action has been gradual. Farke was pleased he got a substantial amount of minutes under his belt in the game against the Sky Blues.

City's boss is adamant that the 28-year-old has nothing to prove at Carrow Road despite his goal return. Hugill was recruited to offer the Canaries with an alternative to their Finnish international striker.

"Every player wants to play every single second but even if he's not involved then he's always there for the group, he's important for the spirit and he's a top-class striker. He doesn't need to prove it anymore. He scored nearly 20 goals at this level last season.

"He's a good addition to someone like Teemu Pukki because he's different.

"It was really important for him (to score). He's been out with this shoulder injury and just some short minutes. It was important for him to start a game, to get 72 minutes and then to be there with such a good goal with great first post movement after such a great cross from Przemysław Placheta, it was good for his confidence and his standing in the group.

"It's always good for our offensive players to bring end product. I'm delighted for Jordan. He totally deserves it."

City's boss is hoping that Hugill's goal against Coventry can kick-start his Canaries career after injury frustration.

"I think it was a pretty important afternoon for him. I'm really delighted and happy because he totally deserves this," Farke said. "He's a great lad, teammate and team player. He thinks about the team more than he thinks about himself. He's always there."