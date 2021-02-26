Published: 6:00 AM February 26, 2021

With two goals, three assists and more key contributions, Emi Buendia has shown Norwich City exactly what they were missing since returning from his two-game suspension.

The Argentine ace spoke recently about the need to be more careful when tackling, after his second red card of the season for a second bookable offence, for a naive sliding tackle during the 0-0 home draw with Middlesbrough last month.

City head coach Daniel Farke is happy with how the 24-year-old is maturing, at the heart of the Championship leaders' current four-match winning streak, having seen his creative maestro also sent off for an unnecessary high boot when already on a booking during the 3-2 win at Stoke in November.

“In general you have to learn out of each and every day," Farke said, when asked if Buendia had truly learned his lesson. "He is a young player but even as an older player or a manager you have to be open to learning and developing, or you become a dinosaur.

“This is what Emi delivers. He is always self-critical and self-reflecting. To be honest, it is fine margins. I don’t want to change his game, he needs to play with emotions and aggression, he also wins the ball many times in the opponents’ half and this is a strength in his game.

“When you show these scenes to 50 managers, 49 will say the red card was harsh (against Boro) and not deserved.

“But he has spoken publicly about learning from this and it is fine margins, just one or two percent to be a bit more calm and smart in a few situations, but make sure you play with aggression and are pro-active, and channel your emotions and aggression in a proper way, is always the task.

“We spoke about this topic and I think Emi is fully aware and fully focused, and I’m totally pleased with his attitude, even before the red card."

MORE: Buendia vows to keep battling for City but admits he must learn from red cards

It was the fourth red card of Buendia's Canaries career but Farke doesn't feel the attacking midfielder is deserving of a reputation as a loose cannon.

“I think it was really a harsh red card and not deserved," he continued. "Of course he could have behaved a bit smarter because he gave the referee a decision to make, or in this case it was the linesman, who was there with an angle that was not easy to judge.

“But I got the feeling that since October, more or less, he is fully focused on his task and is playing a fantastic season and thank god we have him with this focus and the quality of his performance.

“But again he also has to prove this further on, the season's not done, it’s also important he proves this in the upcoming games.”