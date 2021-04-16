Published: 6:00 AM April 16, 2021

Daniel Farke's passion boiled over at times as Norwich City toiled to a 1-0 win at Derby last weekend - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The achievements of two years ago will always remain special to Daniel Farke but the Norwich City boss has found the success of this season even more satisfying.

The Canaries know they will seal an immediate return to the Premier League with victory over Bournemouth on Saturday night, regardless of their rivals’ results.

That would also put them on 93 points with four games remaining, just one shy of the total Farke’s surprise champions of 2019 managed, which equalled the club’s record second-tier points haul from 2004.

"I think it's different to two years ago and when I judge it, I would say the job this year was harder than two years ago,” said City’s head coach.

"It's unbelievably hard to win this league without spending money, with just a bunch of young lads playing fantastic, attacking football but without any experience.

"We had so many players two years ago who were more or less in their first season in English football. To show this consistency and end with 94 points and nearly 100 goals, the best (second-tier) season in the history of this club was a fantastic achievement, really unbelievably hard work.

“But to do this after the hangover of relegation, in such a strange year, in empty stadiums, still with losing some of our best players, Jamal Lewis and Ben Godfrey, and it’s still not like we have spent an unbelievable amount of money – we still earned lots of money in the summer.”

Farke’s first Premier League campaign proved thoroughly disappointing, slumping to relegation with 10 consecutive defeats after a bright start to the campaign was derailed by a defensive injury crisis.

MORE: Canaries boss heaps praise on Webber's work

It is bouncing back from that dark period that has made the German coach so proud of the way his squad have dominated the Championship this season.

He continued: “To handle each and every game, when for every opponent it is more or less like their game of the season and we are the favourite, and also to turn the mentality when we are used to losing matches.

“We had to learn this mentality to win each and every game, we needed again to have a completely different mentality and how we approach the games.

“For that, I would label this job during this season, to also handle the disappointment in the club - for our supporters, the players, and to change the mood - was definitely even harder than two years ago.”