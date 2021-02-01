Published: 6:30 AM February 1, 2021

Ben Gibson was in action for Norwich City against former club Middlesbrough on Saturday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ben Gibson believes it's a good thing that Norwich City are so frustrated to have been held to a draw by play-off chasing Middlesbrough and they can use it as motivation at Millwall.

Boro worked hard to thwart the Championship leaders on Saturday, with Neil Warnock's man-marking tactics paying off during a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road that saw Emi Buendia sent off for the hosts midway through the second half.

“We’re in a brilliant position, even if we’d lost the game we’d have been in a brilliant position but we don’t accept that – it's a disappointed changing room," said Burnley loanee Gibson.

“I’m coming out and saying it’s a decent point, which I think it is but I think I need to tell a few more of the boys that because they seem a bit deflated – but that’s a great thing, to be disappointed with a point.

“You’ve got to take it, move on. A big week and let’s see if we can go and get a win at Millwall.”

City's lead at the Championship summit has been cut to four points ahead of trips to mid-table Millwall tomorrow (6pm) and then promotion rivals Swansea on Friday (8.15pm).

“Two big games, can’t look any further ahead than Millwall," Gibson continued. "We wanted to win every game this week but now we’ll have to look to take seven points and that starts at Millwall.

“We know it’s not an easy place to go and I was looking at their goals conceded in the league the other day and they’ve been really resolute, they haven’t conceded many (25 in 26 games).

“So we’ve got to find a way to break them down but first we have to match that fight and that challenge, like we did (against Boro) – and make sure we do enough to dictate and to play the game the way we want to play.”

The 28-year-old had a new team-mate alongside him at the weekend, with left-back Dimitris Giannoulis making his debut and managing to shake off a nervy start to show flashes of his ability.

“It will take him time, a different country, a different way of playing and almost certainly a different way of training," Gibson said of the Greek international.

“He’ll have got the shock of his life this week because we train hard! I’ve been about this game for a long time now and I’ve not been in a team that trains as hard as we do.

“So I have no doubt that he would have been a bit leggy coming into the game and that will take time for him to adapt but he soon will.”