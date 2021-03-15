City duo named in Euro U21 Championship squad

Breaking

Published: 11:00 AM March 15, 2021 Updated: 11:15 AM March 15, 2021

Norwich City duo Max Aarons and Oliver Skipp have been selected by Aidy Boothroyd in England's U21 squad for the upcoming European Championship group stages later this month.

Todd Cantwell has missed out on a spot in the squad, but does feature on the standby list should he be required.

Aarons has made nine appearances for the Young Lions and he pledged his future to the England National team earlier this month after reports suggesting that Jamaica were keen for him to switch his allegiance emerged in national media.

The 21-year-old has been ever-present for the Canaries throughout the course of their Championship title assault. Despite interest from Barcelona and Roma, the right-back has stuck with City and been praised for his maturity by both Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber.

Skipp has established himself as a major protagonist in City's side this campaign and is set to add to his seven U21 caps by featuring in the group stages for Boothroyd's men.

The midfielder, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, has drawn widespread praise for his performances for City, including scoring his first senior goal against Birmingham and registering an assist during their 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Former City defender Ben Godfrey has also been named in the squad.

This year will see the group stage and knockout stage held separately rather than as just one summer finals.

Spurs loanee Oliver Skipp has also been selected. - Credit: PA

The group stage involving 16 nations takes place between 24-31 March 2021, with four group winners and four runners-up qualifying for the knockout phase to be jointly hosted by Hungary and Slovenia from 31 May to 6 June 2021.

“I am excited by this group - not just in their ability but also their togetherness and team spirit - and know they will do everything they can to make the country proud. I am grateful to Gareth for his support with what we are trying to achieve, and also to the clubs for recognising the importance of these finals.

“We want to win every time we play and will do all we can to reach the knockout stage – but this is also a crucial opportunity for providing valuable experience on and off the pitch that will help the players, their clubs and England in future," Boothroyd said.

City star Todd Cantwell is on the standby list. - Credit: PA

England U21 fixtures

• Thursday 25 March, 2pm (UK time) – England v Switzerland, Koper

• Sunday 28 March, 8pm (UK time) – Portugal v England, Ljubljana

• Wednesday 31 March, 5pm (UK time) – Croatia v England, Koper

England U21 squad in full: Josef Bursik (Stoke City), Josh Griffiths (Cheltenham Town (on loan from West Bromwich Albion)), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United); Max Aarons (Norwich City), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Marc Guehi (Swansea City (on loan from Chelsea)), Lloyd Kelly (AFC Bournemouth), Ryan Sessegnon (Hoffenheim (on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)), Steven Sessegnon (Bristol City (on loan from Fulham)), Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Wilmot (Watford); Tom Davies (Everton), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (West Bromwich Albion (on loan from Chelsea)), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Oliver Skipp Norwich City (on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)); Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)