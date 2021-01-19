Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
'Our own Heracles at left-back' - City fans delighted as Giannoulis completes loan move

Connor Southwell

Published: 5:23 PM January 19, 2021   
Dimitris Giannoulis has joined Norwich City. - Credit: intime.gr/metrosport.gr

Dimitris Giannoulis arrives at Norwich City with plenty of pedigree and supporters are expressing their excitement at the signing on social media.












The 25-year-old Greek left-back completed his move to Carrow Road earlier this afternoon, with the Canaries hoping to secure a work permit that will allow him to train and play for the club shortly. 

Giannoulis has made 11 appearances for the Greece national team, starting ahead of Liverpool full-back Kostas Tsimikas. He always has European experience, having played in the Champions League and Europa League for PAOK. 

City have been searching for a left-back after Xavi Quintilla's injury saw midfielder Jacob Sorensen deployed in a defensive role. Giannoulis is expected to compete with the Spaniard for the first-team spot. 

Giannoulis is an attacking full-back who enjoys registering assists and contributing at the top end of the pitch. 

- Read the thoughts of Norwich City fans on social media above and below










