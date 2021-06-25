'Absolutely love this' - City fans welcome news of Lotus deal

Published: 12:31 PM June 25, 2021 Updated: 12:39 PM June 25, 2021

Norwich City fans have enthusiastically welcomed confirmation that Lotus Cars will be the club's main shirt sponsor in the Premier League during the 2021-22 season.

The Canaries have strengthened their partnership with the local motor group, based at Hethel in south Norfolk, to feature the iconic brand as the front-of-shirt sponsors for the first team, academy and women's teams, as well as training kit.

News of the partnership had emerged in recent weeks after City had terminated a controversial deal with Asian betting firm BK8, after outcry from supporters and strong calls for the club to cancel the deal due to sexualised online content.

Lotus were already sponsoring the club's training centre and academy so that partnership has been strengthened, with Delia's Canary Catering now supplying the company's Hethel base.

The motoring firm has also committed to supplying all of its employees around the world with their own replica Canaries shirt.

