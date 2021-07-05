Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City in the top flight: Early worries shaken off by Fox, Fleck & Co

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 12:00 PM July 5, 2021   
NCFC V Aston Villa on 17th November 1990 (2-1).

Tim Sherwood in action for Norwich during a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa in November 1990 - Credit: Archant Library

As our reviews of Norwich City seasons in the top flight continue, David Freezer reviews a 1990-91 campaign that was hampered by inconsistency.

STORY OF THE SEASON 

A fifth successive season in Division One began with David Stringer’s squad looking to improve on 10th place and mid-table safety but things did not start well. 

Six defeats and two wins from the opening eight matches had left the Canaries fourth from bottom, having conceded 17 goals. 

However, a Ruel Fox goal earned a 1-1 home draw with reigning champions Liverpool in mid-October and a five-game unbeaten run began a more profitable middle section of the campaign. 

Victories over Aston Villa, Everton and Leeds all contributed to the upturn and by the time surprise title challengers Crystal Palace were beaten 3-1 at Selhurst Park in January, City had pushed up to 10th and clear of trouble. 

Just three wins from the final 15 games meant eventually finishing 15th but with just two teams being relegated ahead of the top tier returning to 22 teams, that was 11 points clear of relegation. 

That poor finished had included holding eventual champions Arsenal to a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road but also a 5-0 thrashing at Nottingham Forest and a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United, as inconsistency plagued the Canaries. 

HIGH-PROFILE EXITS 

Stringer did lose two of his best players heading into 1990-91 though, with defender Andy Linighan heading to Arsenal for £1.2million and Andy Townsend to Chelsea for a similar fee. 

City held onto striker Robert Fleck despite reports of several clubs being interested though, including Celtic and Rangers, after making two appearances for Scotland at the World Cup in Italy during the summer. 

"Sometimes I feel we are punished for our own success,” Stringer told the EDP at the start of the season. “We bring players on and then they go, but nowadays finances have a big part to play in the game.  

“It is a fact of life that players are going to move on. The fans can be assured, however, that, we try everything to keep them here and spend what we can afford." 

In came three defensive signings, with a club-record £700,000 spent to bring in Paul Blades from top-flight rivals Derby. 

The others were younger and less experienced in John Polston from Tottenham for £300,000 and Colin Woodthorpe from Chester City for £175,000. 

Benefitting from Townsend’s exit – having also impressed at the World Cup, with Ireland – was Tim Sherwood, who only missed one game all season and scored seven league goals. 

NCFC V LIVERPOOL 20.10.1990

Canaries skipper Ian Butterworth battles Ian Rush as City hold reigning champions Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in October 1990 - Credit: Archant Library

STRUGGLE FOR GOALS 

Only the two relegated clubs and mid-table Sheffield United scored fewer than City’s 41 goals, with Sherwood and Dale Gordon tying as top scorers with seven league goals. 

Robert Fleck did score 11 when his six cup goals were taken into account though, including continuing his habit for scoring against Manchester United during a 2-1 win at Carrow Road in the fifth round of the FA Cup. 

Fleck and Gordon were also on target as Ipswich were beaten 2-0 in Norfolk in the area semi-final of the Zenith Data Systems Cup, only to lose 3-1 on aggregate over two legs to Crystal Palace in the area final. 

The end of the season did bring a debut for a youngster by the name of Chris Sutton though, one for the future perhaps? 

NCFC V LIVERPOOL 20.10.1990

Ian Culverhouse marks Liverpool star John Barnes during City's 1-1 home draw in October 1990 - Credit: Archant Library

TOP OF THE POPS 

Lifting the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy was right-back Ian Culverhouse, in his sixth season with the Canaries and continuing his trademark consistency while continuing to search for just his second goal for the club. 

After missing the opening four matches with a knee injury, Culverhouse played all of the remaining 46 games in all competitions. 

Signed from Spurs for just £50,000 in 1985 as a 21-year-old, the reliable defender had already racked up close to 250 appearances and would of course later go on to be assistant manager during the successful Paul Lambert era before enjoying success as the main man at King Lynn. 

Norfolk

