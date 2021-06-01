City keeper Krul could be Holland's number one at the Euros

Published: 2:16 PM June 1, 2021 Updated: 2:35 PM June 1, 2021

Norwich City star Tim Krul is set to be Holland's first choice at the European Championship after Valencia keeper Jasper Cillessen was forced out of contention by a positive Covid-19 result.

Cillessen looked likely to be Frank De Boer's number one for the Euros, with Canaries stopper Krul and Ajax veteran Maarten Stekelenburg as competition and cover for the tournament.

Krul looked likely to play in a friendly against Scotland - and Norwich team-mate Grant Hanley - in Portugal on Wednesday as Cillessen was self-isolating after a positive Covid-19 test.

De Boer had said that Cillessen was symptomless and still completing fitness work in isolation but with today's 11pm deadline for countries to name their 26-man squads for the Euros, the former Ajax and Barcelona keeper has had to drop out.

The Holland boss explained: "I informed Jasper of my decision this morning. Let me start by saying that I find this incredibly unpleasant for Jasper. But I had to make the decision.

"It is known that he has tested positive for corona. missed an important part of the preparation. We don't know how long it will take until he is 100 per cent fit again.

"I don't want to take any chances in that regard. We are on the eve of a European Championship and I want certainty. How do I see it? also for Jasper."

AZ Alkmaar's Marco Bizot, 30, was already training with the squad and has now been named as the third keeper in De Boer's squad.

Former Newcastle number one Krul, 31, has rebuilt his career with Norwich during the past three seasons after a serious knee injury suffered while on international duty in 2015.

He has made 121 appearances and won two Championship titles during that time, being voted the club's Player of the Season at the end of the 2019-20 Premier League relegation campaign.

Krul remains City's undisputed number one, with Norway internationals Orjan Nyland and Michael McGovern his cover at club level. He missed 10 league games in the middle of this season due to a thigh injury, followed by his own spell of Covid-19 self-isolation in January.

His excellent form earned his return to the Holland squad last year and six caps have taken his overall number to 14, starting each of the last five matches due to Cillessen's injury issues.

Nations League wins over Bosnia and Poland in November were followed by a shock start to World Cup qualification, losing 4-2 in Turkey, but comfortable wins over Latvia and Gibraltar steadied the ship with successive clean sheets.

Holland begin their Group C games against Ukraine on Sunday, June 13 (8pm UK time), with all three of their games being played on home soil at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, the 55,000-seat home of Ajax.

Games against Austria on Thursday, June 17 (8pm) and North Macedonia on Monday, June 21 (5pm) follow.

