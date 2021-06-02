City keeper in action as Holland draw with Scotland

Published: 9:47 PM June 2, 2021 Updated: 9:51 PM June 2, 2021

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul was in friendly action for Holland against Scotland - Credit: PA

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul earned his 16th international cap as Holland had to fight back twice for a 2-2 friendly draw with Scotland ahead of the Euros.

The Norwich City star is in prime position to be the Dutch first choice after Valencia keeper Jasper Cillessen tested positive for Covid-19 and was left out of Frank De Boer's final 26-man squad.

Krul was unable to keep out a fine finish from Scotland defender Jack Hendry in the 11th minute but soon after made a good save to deny QPR striker Lyndon Dykes and Holland equalised through Memphis Depay in the 17th minute.

Much of the City keeper's night was spent linking possession with his defenders but he was beaten again in the 64th minute, from close range, as substitute Kevin Nisbet turned in a wonderful cross from Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson - only for Depay to equalise again with a late free-kick.

Tim Krul picks the ball out of his net after Scotland's second goal against Holland - Credit: PA

The Scots were without seven players, including Norwich captain Grant Hanley, as six players were left out as a precaution following a positive Covid-19 test for midfielder John Fleck.

Holland conclude their preparations for the Euros with a home friendly against Georgia on Sunday, when Scotland are in Luxembourg (both 5pm kick-offs).

Elsewhere today, Danel Sinani played the full match as Luxembourg lost 1-0 to Norway in a friendly in Malaga.

The forward - who spent the season on loan in Belgium with Waasland Beveren - won his 32nd cap and City goalkeeper Orjan Nyland was on the bench for Norway, who won thanks to an injury-time goal from superstar striker Erling Haaland.

Canaries winger Onel Hernandez is due to be in World Cup qualification overnight, with Cuba taking on the British Virgin Islands in Guatemala.

In the youth ranks, it was a similar story for two City keepers, as unused substitutes in friendly games.

Sam Blair is with the Republic of Ireland U21s in Spain and was an unused substitute for a second game as the Australia U23 Olympic squad was beaten 2-1.

Blair will hope to win his first U21 cap as the camp ends with a friendly against Denmark on Saturday.

Archie Mair also stayed on the bench as the Scotland U21s lost 2-1 to Northern Ireland U21s in a friendly in Dumbarton, with former Canaries academy winger Glenn Middleton scoring a penalty for the hosts.

A second friendly against the same opponents awaits on Saturday, again in Dumbarton, as Mair – who spent most of this season on loan at King’s Lynn in the National League – looks to win his first U21 cap.

The international action continues with four City players potentially in action on Thursday.

Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele are with the Republic of Ireland ahead of a friendly in Andorra (5pm).

Dimitris Giannoulis is with Greece ahead of a tough friendly in Belgium (7.45pm), as the hosts prepare for the European Championship.

Emi Buendia is hoping to win his first Argentina cap, during a home World Cup qualifier against Chile which is being played at 1am on Friday (UK time).