Published: 11:34 AM January 12, 2021

Young goalkeeper Daniel Barden impressed as Norwich City beat Coventry in the FA Cup - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City youngster Daniel Barden has been named in an FA Cup Team of the Round decided using performance statistics.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper covered for the absence of senior keepers Tim Krul and Michael McGovern and helped keep a clean sheet as Coventry were beaten 2-0 in the third round at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The towering former Arsenal trainee's string of saves has earned him a place in the Team of the Round named by statistics website WhoScored.com, giving him a rating of 8.3 out of 10 for his performance.

The Wales Under-19 international made seven saves, including spreading himself to deny Callum O'Hare at 0-0 in just the first minute and twice denying Maxime Biamou shots with impressive reaction saves.

It was just a third senior appearance for Barden, who was on loan at Bury Town at step four of the non-league pyramid last season. He is included alongside players including Liverpool star Sadio Mane, England and Spurs ace Dele Alli and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Barden had recently come on at half-time of a 1-1 home Championship draw with QPR, as McGovern went off at half-time, with hamstring surgery set to keep the Northern Ireland international out for much of the remainder of the season.

Krul returned from nine games out with a thigh injury for the 1-0 league win over Barnsley but a positive Covid-19 test forced the Holland international into isolation, creating a race against time to provide two negative tests ahead of Saturday's trip to Cardiff.

In light of those situations, head coach Daniel Farke confirmed after the win over Coventry that City do still intend to sign a goalkeeper during the January transfer window.

Daniel Barden named in the #FACup team of the round by @WhoScored! 👏 pic.twitter.com/SDhphBLdDO — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 12, 2021

WhoScored Team of the FA Cup Third Round

Goalkeeper: Daniel Barden (Norwich) - 8.31 rating

Defence: Michael Helik (Barnsley) - 8.88, Liam Shaw (Sheff Weds) - 8.68, Will Boyle (Cheltenham) - 8.43.

Midfield: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) - 9.05, Dele Alli (Tottenham) - 8.77, Bernardo Silva (Man City) - 8.58, Solly March (Brighton) - 9.09.

Attack: Josh King (Bournemouth) - 9.26, Carlos Vinicius (Tottenham) - 9.71, Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 9.07.