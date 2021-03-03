City keeper pays tribute to chance given to him at Newcastle by Roeder

Published: 9:47 AM March 3, 2021

Tim Krul celebrates with the Carrow Road faithful after victory over Leicester - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has paid tribute to the opportunity given to him by ex-Canaries boss Glenn Roeder, who died at the weekend.

Krul was given his debut at Newcastle by then manager Roeder, who passed away aged 65 following a long battle with a brain tumour.

Krul came over to St James’ Park as a youngster from Holland and revealed how Roeder helped integrate him into life at Newcastle before giving him his debut in a Europa League tie against Palermo.

“I was 18 at the time and it was a special night,” said Krul. “I wasn't expecting to make my debut.

“On the morning of the game in Palermo we went for a walk with the whole team and he took me to the side and he said are you ready to play tonight?

“For someone to give you that kind of trust and to make your debut in the Europa League was a special moment and I’ll always be thankful.”

Roeder endured a difficult spell at Norwich as manager later in his career where he often had a rocky relationship with supporters.

However, Krul will always be grateful for the guidance Roeder gave him early in his career, which has seen him go on to become a full Holland international and City’s current player of the season.

“I was a young kid coming to England without my parents,” Krul told the Scrimmage. “If I had been left on my own then it could gone either way.

“I was lucky that the set-up with Glenn and the people around him guided me in the right direction.

“It was a massive moment and important time in my career to shape me into the person that I am today.

“I’ve got fond memories of him. I don’t think he was a manager that wanted to be on the front. He was quite happy to help a lot of people behind the scenes.

“Nigel Pearson (Bristol City manager) did an amazing tribute on what a kind, heartfelt family man he was as well as a manager.

“I’ve got the same memories – he helped me a lot when I was 17 getting in to Newcastle’s academy.

“I’ve not got a bad work to say about him and he will be missed. He’s been taken far too young.”