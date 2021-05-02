Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries linked with Scottish midfielder

Published: 6:00 AM May 2, 2021

Ryan Gauld is reportedly a name on Norwich City's shortlist as they step up preparations for life back in the Premier League next season.

The 25-year-old Scotland U21 international is out of contract this summer and has a desire to move back to the UK after spending seven years in Portugal.

TeamTalk are reporting that City are keeping tabs on the former Sporting Lisbon man as they continue to shape their squad for a Premier League survival mission. Brentford, Brighton, Sheffield United and David Beckham's Inter Miami are also said to be monitoring the attacking midfielder.

Gauld has netted eight goals and recorded six assists for Farense in the Portuguese top flight this season.

Gauld made his name playing for Dundee United and was compared to Barcelona star Lionel Messi because of his ball-carrying abilities. He made his league debut for the Scottish side aged 16 and was subsequently linked with moves to some of Europe's biggest sides.

He eventually made the move to Sporting Lisbon in 2014, but he failed to kick on and largely featured for their B Team. Gauld spent four spells away from the club on loan, including to Vitoria, Aves and Hibernian before signing for Farense.

The 25-year-old joined the then second division side in 2019 hoping to reinvigorate his career after failing to make the grade at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

In his debut season at the club, the attacking midfielder ended the campaign as Farense's top scorer and was voted the Player of the Season in the LigaPro as his side were promoted prior to the league's shutdown due to the Covid pandemic.

Gauld has been a star performer for Farense in their battle against relegation this season, but it appears his time in Portugal is coming to an end.

VERDICT: Daniel Farke confirmed earlier this week that Norwich had kick-started their preparations for the Premier League, with a new contract for Michael McGovern the first piece of business.

Gauld does fit into the profile of signing they would typically look for. He is out of contract and performing well in despite his side's struggles this season. His desire to return to the UK also ticks another box but City are well stocked in the attacking midfield positions.

He would add more depth in the top-flight and has experience of the Primeira Liga during his time with Farense.

Gauld was compared to Messi during his time at Dundee United. - Credit: PA

Gauld can operate as a number ten, and that could be an area the Canaries look to strengthen this summer due to injuries suffered by Kieran Dowell and Marco Stiepermann this season. The former Everton man is beginning to hit form.

The sheer amount of clubs linked with the former Dundee United man suggests his agent is touting his services around.