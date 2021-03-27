Published: 6:00 AM March 27, 2021

Oliver Skipp has his sights on progressing to the England senior squad - but the on-loan Norwich City midfielder knows he must first become a Premier League regular.

The Tottenham loanee is in Slovenia with the Young Lions for the group stages of the European U21 Championship, alongside Canaries colleagues Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell, who was the only one of the three not to feature in Thursday's 1-0 defeat to Switzerland. Their next game is against Portugal on Sunday.

Skipp, 20, had made 23 appearances for Spurs before heading out on loan and has played a pivotal role in City's promotion push. It's unclear whether the midfielder could return if City are in the Premier League next season but it looks likely that he will be playing in the top flight for someone.

"If you look at the 21s, how many players have been in the squad recently, Jude Bellingham, Reece James – albeit not in my position but that shows that there is a clear pathway from the U21s into the first team," Skipp said when asked about his hopes of a full England call-up.

“Regarding my position, I feel like if I continue to put in performances then there’s always the possibility.

“But I need to finish off the season strongly and then look forward after this tournament is finished. That’s what I’ll be doing, it’s not a topic for this season, if I’m honest – but hopefully in a few months’ time we can be talking about that.”

The talented defensive midfielder was also asked about players he studies as he strives to keep improving his game.

“There are a few interesting ones," he said. "For me, even looking at players in the Premier League, like Fabinho, Fernandinho in that position, just looking at what they do well.

“Even someone like Hojbjerg at Spurs that they’ve signed, I like to watch everyone, especially in my position.

“I grew up watching the likes of Modric when he was at Spurs – so not a bad players to watch, going on to do what he’s done!

“I like to watch all sorts even if it’s not in England, like Busquets in Barcelona, how literally he has got his picture (in his head) way before everyone else. Things like that, just hoping to gain little bits of information, watching them and seeing what you can put into your game to hopefully progress and improve.

“There are many players I like watching and you do keep a close eye on your position because it sticks closer to home.”

MORE: Skipp ready to dig deep for City and England U21s