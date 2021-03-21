Published: 6:00 AM March 21, 2021

Kenny McLean of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Goal-scorer Kenny McLean felt Blackburn deserved real credit for the way they brought an end to Norwich City’s winning streak, with the Scotland midfielder still feeling full of positivity after the leaders’ 1-1 home draw.

Rovers arrived in Norfolk with just one win from their last 11 matches and without 19-goal top scorer Adam Armstrong, to take on a Canaries team buoyed by nine wins on the spin and promotion being within touching distance.

The hosts hit the woodwork twice and had the game’s big chances but Blackburn worked hard to equalise after McLean had thumped City ahead in the 53rd minute, thanks to substitute Sam Gallagher heading in a Lewis Holtby free-kick at the back post with 13 minutes remaining.

"We obviously wanted to continue winning but it’s tough in this league, we can’t win them all, we know that,” said the Scot.

“We were against a very good team, we still had plenty of chances and we weren’t at our best. That’s credit to Blackburn as well, they pressed us very well.

“We just fell a bit short but we can’t be too down. It’s disappointing but when you look at the run we’ve been on, it’s been pretty good.”

McLean was speaking ahead of Swansea’s defeat to Cardiff in the day’s late kick-off, which meant the point extended the all-important gap to third place to 14 points.

He added: “When you’ve been on a run like we have and winning’s been a habit, you forget what it’s like to not win a game – so that’s a good thing, I suppose.”

The 29-year-old's strike was his third goal of the campaign, receiving an Emi Buendia pass and exchanging a sharp one-two with Kieran Dowell before firing a right-footed shot low across Rovers keeper Thomas Kaminski.

“Of course you want to get in on the act as much as you can,” McLean said of his goal. “I was happy to play my part in the goal, so that’s good.

“We gave ourselves a chance and then we concede a goal from a set-piece and of course we can do better but it was a tough game, it really was.

“We’ll go now, a few of us will go away (on international duty), some boys will get a few days off, recharge the batteries, and we’ll be ready to go again. We’re in a good position.”