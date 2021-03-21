Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

'Credit to Blackburn' - City midfielder feeling upbeat despite draw

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 6:00 AM March 21, 2021   
Kenny McLean of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match

Kenny McLean of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Goal-scorer Kenny McLean felt Blackburn deserved real credit for the way they brought an end to Norwich City’s winning streak, with the Scotland midfielder still feeling full of positivity after the leaders’ 1-1 home draw. 

Rovers arrived in Norfolk with just one win from their last 11 matches and without 19-goal top scorer Adam Armstrong, to take on a Canaries team buoyed by nine wins on the spin and promotion being within touching distance.

The hosts hit the woodwork twice and had the game’s big chances but Blackburn worked hard to equalise after McLean had thumped City ahead in the 53rd minute, thanks to substitute Sam Gallagher heading in a Lewis Holtby free-kick at the back post with 13 minutes remaining. 

"We obviously wanted to continue winning but it’s tough in this league, we can’t win them all, we know that,” said the Scot. 

“We were against a very good team, we still had plenty of chances and we weren’t at our best. That’s credit to Blackburn as well, they pressed us very well. 

“We just fell a bit short but we can’t be too down. It’s disappointing but when you look at the run we’ve been on, it’s been pretty good.” 

McLean was speaking ahead of Swansea’s defeat to Cardiff in the day’s late kick-off, which meant the point extended the all-important gap to third place to 14 points. 

Most Read

  1. 1 MATCHDAY RECAP: City's winning streak halted by Blackburn
  2. 2 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 1-1 Championship draw against Blackburn
  3. 3 Rupp injury fears allayed
  1. 4 Anxious wait on injured Gibson for City
  2. 5 'I respect that, I love that' - Posh chief admires City's philosophy
  3. 6 Farke has a clear vision for City legacy
  4. 7 'It was close to perfect' - Farke on Premier League admirers
  5. 8 Robin Sainty: Norwich City and the arrival of the fittest
  6. 9 Underpar City denied fresh club record after being held by Blackburn
  7. 10 'One of those days' - City fans looking at bigger picture after Rovers stalemate

He added: “When you’ve been on a run like we have and winning’s been a habit, you forget what it’s like to not win a game – so that’s a good thing, I suppose.” 

The 29-year-old's strike was his third goal of the campaign, receiving an Emi Buendia pass and exchanging a sharp one-two with Kieran Dowell before firing a right-footed shot low across Rovers keeper Thomas Kaminski.  

“Of course you want to get in on the act as much as you can,” McLean said of his goal. “I was happy to play my part in the goal, so that’s good. 

“We gave ourselves a chance and then we concede a goal from a set-piece and of course we can do better but it was a tough game, it really was. 

“We’ll go now, a few of us will go away (on international duty), some boys will get a few days off, recharge the batteries, and we’ll be ready to go again. We’re in a good position.” 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emi Buendia is available for Norwich City's game against Blackburn after the birth of his second child

Updated

PRESSER LIVE: City v Rovers - Buendia back; Rupp out, Idah undergoes...

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke helped turn Ben Godfrey into one of the most highly-rated centre backs in England

Video

'Football is a dog eat dog world' - Godfrey on his debt to the Canaries

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Cambridge United's Wes Hoolahan in action during the Sky Bet League Two match at Boundary Park, Oldh

Exclusive

Is this the end for Wes? Don't you believe it, says U's team-mate

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and Blackburn Rovers Manager Tony Mowbray

Injury boost for Blackburn - but no Tom Trybull

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus