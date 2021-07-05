City not chasing Hoffenheim forward linked in Germany

Published: 9:43 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 10:09 AM July 5, 2021

Reports in Germany that Norwich City have had interest in Hoffenheim forward Ihlas Bebou rejected are understood to be incorrect.

Kicker report that the Canaries have made an approach for the 27-year-old Togo international after he scored nine goals in 32 Bundesliga matches last season.

However, we understand that City haven't actively explored trying to sign the former Hannover and Fortuna Dusseldorf attacker following promotion to the Premier League, as has been claimed.

Hoffenheim reportedly signed Bebou for around £8million after Hannover's relegation in 2019, after a season during which the skilful striker had missed the majority of the campaign through injury.

Bebou moved to Germany as a child and has citizenship but plays for his home nation, Togo, and has 15 international caps.

He also contributed 11 assists in his 40 games in all competitions last season, including six games in the Europa League, with Hoffenheim powering past Red Star Belgrade, Gent and Slovan Liberec in the group stage but then beaten 5-3 in the first knockout round by Danish side Molde.

The Baden-Württemberg club finished in mid-table last season though so do not have another European adventure to look forward to.

The Canaries have made five signings so far this summer, including the loans of Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis being confirmed as permanent deals.

Following the club-record sale of star player Emi Buendia to Aston Villa for an initial £33million, the headline signing has been that of Kosovo winger Milot Rashica after Werder Bremen's relegation from the Bundesliga, for around £8m initially with further fees to potentially follow.

Angus Gunn has also returned to Norfolk from Southampton as goalkeeper competition for Tim Krul and highly-rated Scotland and Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has arrived on a season-long loan.

It is likely that Norwich are looking for another attacking addition, with Bebou having experience on either wing as well as up front, following the recent exit of Marco Stiepermann.

With the Premier League transfer window open until August 30, there is still plenty of time for City's attacking mix to develop, with Adam Idah and Jordan Hugill expected to provide chief support to Teemu Pukki and with Rashica also capable of playing up front.

Todd Cantwell, Kieran Dowell, Rachica, Onel Hernandez and Przemek Placheta are the chief attacking midfield options as things stand, with Kenny McLean and Lukas Rupp also capable of pushing into more attacking roles in midfield.