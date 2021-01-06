City prospect joins League Two club on loan

Published: 4:00 PM January 6, 2021 Updated: 4:56 PM January 6, 2021

Norwich City youngster William Hondermarck is heading to League Two for his first experience of loan action.

The strapping midfielder is joining Harrogate Town's battle to stay clear of relegation trouble in the fourth tier, after the North Yorkshire club's first promotion to the Football League last year.

Hondermarck, 20, was born in France but raised in the Republic of Ireland. He joined Norwich from Drogheda United for a small fee in January 2019, having made 10 appearances in the Irish second tier as a 17-year-old, and was a regular at U23 level last season.

William Hondermarck of Norwich City U21

His contract is due to expire at the end of this campaign, giving the former Shelbourne United trainee added incentive to impress at senior level.

He was named on the bench for the first team on the opening day of the season but was unused during a 3-1 defeat at Luton in the League Cup, with Daniel Farke without a host of players due to injury, suspension and international commitments.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver told his club's website: “We can see he’s got a big future ahead of him. He’s a big athlete and something different from what we’ve got in midfield.

“He’s someone with a really long stride but he’s a graceful player who will get box to box and make it happen in the attacking third.



“We’ll be looking at him to get in amongst it and create and provide goals. Will has made the commitment to come over to England to play and we know he’ll be dedicated, professional and hungry to play for us.”

He scored once in 14 games for City's U23s this season, starting all but one match for David Wright's team. That goal was against League One side Plymouth in the Papa John's Trophy in August, when he also set up Tyrese Omotoye's goal with a defence-splitting pass in an impressive 3-2 win.

Hondermarck also claimed an assist in the 5-0 win over League Two side Newport County as the young Canaries qualified from their group, only to be thrashed 6-0 at MK Dons in the first knockout round, when some of the squad's best players were training with the first team.

The youngster will be playing alongside experienced players at Harrogate such as former Blackburn and Ipswich striker Jon Stead, as well as a Canaries academy product, defender Kevin Lokko.

Onel Hernandez of Norwich, Melvin Sitti of Norwich, Andrew Omobamidele of Norwich and William Hondermarck of Norwich on the bench during the Carabao Cup match at Kenilworth Road, Luton

Weaver's side currently sit 17th in League Two with seven wins from 20 matches but have games in hand on their nearest rivals. Weaver, a former Lincoln City defender, had a brief playing spell at King's Lynn when the Linnets were in Conference North in 2008-09. He joined Harrogate as player-manager later in 2009 and has been in charge ever since.

Town are already out of the FA Cup so are scheduled to be in league action at Cambridge United on Saturday.