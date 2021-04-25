Video

Published: 9:00 AM April 25, 2021 Updated: 9:09 AM April 25, 2021

Norwich City will wear a special edition kit for their final home game of this season, which the Canaries are dedicating to their absent supporters.

The green and yellow shirt was revealed and put on sale this morning, with £5 from every shirt to go towards the work to improve the atmosphere and matchday experience at Carrow Road.

It features a montage of fan images, including a banner featuring the words ‘welcome to Norwich – a fine city’ and supporters waving flags.

The kit will be worn for Saturday’s game against Reading, when victory will seal the Championship title for the already promoted Canaries, who won 3-1 at QPR yesterday to retain control of their fate.

Alex Tettey models Norwich City's new special edition kit - Credit: Norwich City FC

City are hoping it will be the last home match without spectators, as they work towards the return of supporters for next season in line with the government’s plans for the UK’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic – having played the vast majority of the current campaign behind closed doors.

Chief operating officer, Ben Kensell, said: “We’re proud to release this special edition shirt that is truly for the fans. Our players will wear the kit against Reading and we hope it will be a fitting tribute to our fans who have supported us so brilliantly from afar.

“We’re also really proud that £5 from each shirt sale will go directly towards making Carrow Road’s atmosphere even greater through fan groups for the return of fans next season.

“I would encourage supporters that want to purchase to do so quickly as this is a limited-edition shirt with a finite number available.”

The shirt is described as featuring ‘sublimated tonal green print, v-neck collar detail and a high-definition badge’ and is priced at £30 for adults and £25 for juniors.

It has been produced with the cooperation of sponsors Dafabet, BADU Sports and War Paint For Men allowing for the kit to be produced without their logo in order to support the project.

The Canaries’ head of commercial operations, Sam Jeffery, added: “This project was borne out of a desire to find an innovative way to symbolise how much we miss having our fans at Carrow Road.

Tim Krul models the goalkeeper version of Norwich City's new special edition kit - Credit: Norwich City FC

“We believe we’ve achieved that aim with a product that will be proudly worn by our players against Reading, and by our fans who wish to purchase it.

“It’s with sincere gratitude that we thank our partners, in particular Dafabet, who have selflessly agreed to forgo their branding to allow this initiative to take place. I also wish to place on record our thanks to Errea for working closely with our marketing team to achieve what is a beautiful design.”

The kit can be purchased online at shop.canaries.co.uk and in-store at the Norwich City Fan Hub in Norwich city centre, in London Street.