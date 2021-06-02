City skipper left out of Scotland friendly as a precaution

Video

Published: 1:24 PM June 2, 2021 Updated: 1:43 PM June 2, 2021

Grant Hanley will not be facing Norwich City team-mate Tim Krul on the international stage this evening, as a precaution following a positive Covid-19 test for a team-mate.

On Tuesday the Scottish FA announced that Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck was symptomless but having to self-isolate at the squad's hotel in Spain until he could return a negative test.

A total of seven Scotland players have not travelled for the Euro 2020 warm-up game against the Netherlands after one positive test within the squad.



They include John Fleck, David Marshall, Grant Hanley, John McGinn, Che Adams, Stephen O’Donnell and Nathan Patterson. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 2, 2021

It was also said that all of the other members of Steve Clarke's squad, including Canaries skipper Hanley, had returned negatives during the latest round of Covid-19 testing.

However, with the start of the Scots' European Championship campaign now less than two weeks away, their staff have decided to be extra careful and asked six other players to remain at the hotel.

The rest of the squad are travelling to Portugal for a friendly against Holland this evening (7.45pm), which City keeper Tim Krul is likely to be starting after news that Valencia keeper Jasper Cillessen had not been named in their 26-man squad as he was in self-isolation after a positive Covid-19 test.

Sky Sports News report that Hanley and former Norwich keeper David Marshall, as well as John McGinn, Che Adams, Stephen O’Donnell and Nathan Patterson, have all remained at the team hotel as a precaution.

The centre-back was alongside Canaries players including Krul, Onel Hernandez and Danel Sinani due to be in action today, as a busy spell of international action gets going.

All being well, Hanley should get the opportunity to warm up for the Euros on Sunday in a friendly against Sinani and Luxembourg ahead of their Group D opener against the Czech Republic in Glasgow on Monday, June 14.

The 29-year-old has 32 caps and looks likely to be starting for his country at the Euros, with England and Croatia also in Group D, after being given squad number five.

The former Newcastle and Blackburn defender is coming off the back of a superb Championship title-winning season with Norwich that saw him regain full fitness and finish as runner-up in the club's Player of the Season voting.

He started all three games during the March international break as World Cup qualification began with draws with Austria and Israel, and a 4-0 home win over minnows the Faroe Islands.