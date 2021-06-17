'Dreams do come true' - City star buzzing for Liverpool opener

Published: 1:37 PM June 17, 2021 Updated: 2:32 PM June 17, 2021

Dimitris Giannoulis in Championship action for Norwich City - Credit: Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Premier League dream moved closer to becoming a reality for Norwich City left-back Dimitris Giannoulis as an opening fixture against Liverpool was confirmed.

The Canaries' fixtures were revealed on Wednesday morning, teeing up a daunting start to top-flight action following promotion, starting with the Reds visiting Carrow Road.

Trips to Manchester City and Arsenal are then either side of a home clash with Leicester, setting up meetings with three of this season's top five in the first four games.

Greece international Giannoulis was signed on loan from PAOK in January and is set to be signed permanently in a deal believed to be worth around £6million, following promotion.

The 25-year-old made 16 appearances to help Daniel Farke's squad surge to the Championship title, with the Canaries winning 11 of the games he played and conceding just seven during those 16 matches.

That also included a three-game ban for a harsh red card during the early stages of a 3-1 home defeat to Bournemouth, on the day promotion had been confirmed by results elsewhere.

After signing in January, Giannoulis had made clear that his sights were firmly set on becoming a Premier League player this summer, having won the league and cup double in Greece with PAOK in 2019.

"What a kick-off fixture for our Premier League journey," Giannoulis posted on Instagram.

"At home, hopefully in front of our fans and against Liverpool.

"Dreams do come true and we do dream bigger."

Liverpool won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020 but endured a frustrating title defence without supporters this season, with injuries to key players including Virgil van Dijk, before rallying to claim third and qualify for the Champions League again.

The visit of Jurgen Klopp's side could also bring one of Giannoulis' international teammates to Norfolk.

Kostas Tsimikas was the player the Reds signed in the summer of 2020, from Olympiacos for around £12m after having a £10m bid for Norwich left-back Jamal Lewis turned down.

City eventually sold Lewis to Newcastle in a deal worth around £15m but Tsimikas only made seven appearances after initial injury issues.

However, The Sun reported recently that the Merseyside giants could allow Tsimikas to leave this summer, with Turkish side Fenerbahce said to be interested.

Giannoulis and Tsimikas were paired together on the left by Greece earlier this month as a 1-1 friendly draw was earned in Belgium, with the Norwich man playing as a winger and playing the full match.

Giannoulis then wasn't involved in the 2-1 friendly win in Norway a few days later as the Greeks made changes and played Tsimikas as a wing-back.

City's opener against Liverpool is currently scheduled for Saturday, August 14 but broadcast details are yet to be announced, with the first TV picks expected to be announced in early July.

