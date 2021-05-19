Updated

Published: 12:03 PM May 19, 2021 Updated: 1:03 PM May 19, 2021

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has been named in Finland's squad for the Euros - Credit: PA

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki appears on course to recover from injury in time for the Euros, after being named in Finland's initial squad ahead of the tournament.

The 31-year-old's is an icon in his homeland so late-season ankle ligament damage provided a major scare for the Nordic nation's football fans.

Pukki scored 10 goals during the Finns' successful qualification campaign, reaching their first major tournament and then having to wait another year for the finals due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing last year's postponement.

The Canaries star scored 31 goals in 52 games for club and country this season, being nominated for Championship Player of the Season but being beaten to the award - that he won in 2019 - by City team-mate Emi Buendia.

Teemu Pukki has been named in the Finland squad for @EURO2020! 🇫🇮👏



📸 @Huuhkajat pic.twitter.com/lWR2W8fSz7 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 19, 2021

However, it emerged after the 4-1 home win over Reading at the start of this month that Pukki had hurt his right ankle. Late in that game, he had scored his 26th club goal of the campaign and appeared to be moving well as the champions celebrated their title success at Carrow Road.

He was wearing a protective boot and appeared to be walking fairly comfortably on Saturday, May 8, as Norwich were presented the Championship trophy after a 2-2 draw with Barnsley at Oakwell, with Pukki among the non-playing squad members attending for the celebrations.

Pukki was expected to be in the squad for the Euros, as his country's star player, who is only two goals short of the Finland record held by Ajax and Barcelona legend Jari Litmanen.

His international manager, Markku Kanerva, assured supporters swiftly after news of the injury that he expected the prolific forward to be fit for the Euros and that a plan was in place to ensure he was in "full working order" for the tournament.

Warm-up games in Sweden on May 29 and at home to Estonia on June 4 are planned, ahead of the Group B opener against Denmark in Copenhagen on Saturday, June 12 (5pm UK time).

With matches being played across Europe, the Finns then complete their group in St Petersburg against Russia on Wednesday, June 16 (2pm) and Belgium on Monday, June 21 (8pm).

The initial 26-man Finland squad was announced for a training camp this lunchtime, with some players still having commitments at club level and not yet available.

Kanerva spoke to the media afterwards and was swiftly asked for the latest on Pukki's condition. He gave a brief response, saying: "Teemu's rehabilitation is in a good phase, we hope that he's okay for the games. It looks good."

Asked if he is certain that Pukki will be available, Kanerva is quoted by Suomi Futis as saying: "I can't say that. I haven’t talked to Teemu, but our medical team is very confident about that. I can't give any percentages.

"We will see when he gets full football training with how the ankle reacts. No one can say that yet.

"But still, we are very confident that he will be 100 per cent fit. Maybe it is good that he has to rest a little now."

Pukki, speaking after scoring a hat-trick during a 7-0 thrashing of Huddersfield last month, said about how much he was looking forward to the Euros ahead of his injury.

“It’s been my biggest dream to play in that tournament, so I want to be the best possible version of me in that tournament," said City's top scorer, who has moved up to 10th in the club's all-time top scorers list.

Brentford youngster Marcus Forss is one of the other strikers named in the Finland squad, with QPR left-back Niko Hamalainen, Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara and Bristol Rovers keeper Anssi Jaakkola also included.

The squad will meet up next Tuesday, with the 26-man squad for the finals to be confirmed on June 1.