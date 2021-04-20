Video

Published: 6:00 AM April 20, 2021

Teemu Pukki is enjoying the second promotion of his Norwich City career - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki is a man on a Premier League mission, with Norwich City's star striker feeling he has a point to prove.

After a brilliant 30-goal first season with the Canaries his form carried on following promotion, scoring 16 goals in 23 matches for club and country during the first half of 2019-20.

However, he managed just two successful penalties in his final 21 matches having injured his toe during a 1-1 draw at Leicester and initially tried to play through the pain, leading to his confidence fading as City plummeted to relegation.

The Finland icon has recaptured top form and fitness this season though, with 30 goals in 49 games for club and country, and after playing a key role in sealing a return to the Premier League he is determined to prove he is a top-level striker.

“That’s the best league in the world, all of us want to play there. Still I think I have something to prove there," Pukki said after promotion was sealed on Saturday.

“I think I did quite alright but the end of the season was tough for me and the team as well. So there is something to prove, mostly to myself, that I can do it in that league.

“I don’t care mostly about other opinions but the best league in the world and I’m really happy to be back.”

His blistering start to that 2019-20 season earned the Premier League Player of the Month award after five goals in August, including a hat-trick during a 3-1 home win over Newcastle, so Pukki knows all about the increased profile.

“It’s a different world in the Premier League, the best league in the world, a lot of differences to this league," he added.

“That’s where you want to play and test yourself, to get the best out of yourself.”

Pukki, who is hoping to shake off a knee knock ahead of tonight's potential title decider against Watford, is just desperately hoping supporters will be back next season - after his second experience of promotion was very different to the first.

“It’s a shame. I can still pretty much remember everything from a couple of years ago," the Finn continued.

“I wish they could be here to live this moment with us, sadly it is not possible but hopefully we gave them good times this year.

“Especially now we are back in the Premier League, where we should be, I can’t wait to play in front of these fans again.”

MORE: Proud Pukki wants Canaries to finish promotion season 'in style'