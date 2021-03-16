Published: 6:00 AM March 16, 2021

Todd Cantwell has been trying to learn from the ‘ridiculous’ goal-scoring ability of top scorer Teemu Pukki, so is thrilled to be showing the results for Norwich City.

The attacking midfielder revealed after City’s comeback victory at Sheffield Wednesday that he’d been working on his shooting ability with the Finland star after training at Colney.

That’s despite scoring six Premier League goals last season, with the 23-year-old adding to Pukki’s thumping equaliser in the second half at Hillsborough, curling in a majestic winner in the 77th minute.

“Teemu is ridiculous,” Cantwell said of the 21-goal striker. “He does a lot for the team as well, it’s not just his goals.

“His movement is so clever, he drags people out of the way and creates opportunities for us as well.

“So it’s an absolute pleasure to play with someone like that.”

It was a fifth goal of the season for the academy product, adding to an already impressive showreel of spectacular goals since breaking through at senior level for the Canaries in 2018.

After notching his 13th goal in 92 games for City, the ‘Dereham Deco’ was asked if the winner was his best goal yet and replied: “I think it’s probably up there.

“I’ve been working on it, I’ve been trying to add more goals and ultimately shoot more when I get the chance to.

“So it’s satisfying when they nestle in like that, definitely.”

Daniel Farke’s league leaders had seen Watford and Swansea both win on Saturday to close the gap to seven points, ensuring that on Sunday they were motivated to shake off a disappointing first half against a spirited Owls team that are scrapping for survival.

“I don’t think we reacted as well as we would have liked immediately but we got in at half-time, we got together and we all knew how important it was,” Cantwell added.

“All the teams around us got points and we wanted to keep that gap, and we managed to do that.

“Anyone would be lying if they said they didn’t check the results, we all do, of course we do, but the facts are that if we win our games we can’t be caught.

“I think that’s what all the lads will think about now.”