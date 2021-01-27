Video

Published: 10:27 AM January 27, 2021 Updated: 11:13 AM January 27, 2021

On Saturday Tyrese Omotoye was in FA Cup action for Norwich, on Tuesday he made his Swindon debut - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A whirlwind few days continued for Norwich City youngster Tyrese Omotoye as he was pitched straight into action for Swindon Town with the first start of his senior career.

The 18-year-old striker played 25 minutes of City's 1-0 loss at Barnsley in the FA Cup on Saturday, making his fourth appearance as a substitute of the season before joining the Robins on loan on Monday.

Swindon boss John Sheridan threw Omotoye straight into the deep end and he played the opening 66 minutes of a 2-0 home defeat to mid-table Plymouth, with the second goal conceded swiftly after he'd been replaced by the vastly more experienced Brett Pitman up front.

The teen's only real chance of note came early in the first half, with some neat footwork in the build-up ending in him being crowded out as the ball deflected into his path inside the six-yard box.

Omotoye posted on Instagram after the game to say: "First professional start. Lots to learn, we go again Saturday."

The defeat leaves the Robins third-from-bottom, with just three points covering the five teams above them but with rivals having games in hand - with a tough trip to second-placed Hull looming on Saturday.

Omotoye signed a new contract with Norwich until 2024 just before Christmas and has gone out for his first taste of loan action following the recall of striker Sebastian Soto from his loan spell in Holland.

Elsewhere in League One on Tuesday night, Louis Thompson brought an end to two months out with a hamstring injury as mid-table MK Dons lost 1-0 at home to play-off chasing Charlton, coming on in the 68th minute as the hosts chased an equaliser.

City centre-back Akin Famewo wasn't involved for the visitors but is hoping to be back from an ankle injury soon.