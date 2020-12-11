Video

Published: 4:32 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 4:59 PM December 11, 2020

Max Aarons has won the EFL Young Player of the Month award for November - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The ‘great start’ to the season has continued for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, after winning the EFL Young Player of the Month award for November.

It’s an award previously won by Norwich players including James Maddison and Jamal Lewis, arriving just a couple of days after the England Under-21 international made his 100th Canaries appearance.

“I’m delighted to win Young Player of the Month,” Aarons said.

“It’s been a great start to the season, the team is doing very well, we’re up there competing at the top of the table and it’s nice to receive personal recognition for my performances as well. Things are looking good so far.”

Delighted to have won young player of the month for November. Looking to kick on again now🙏🏽. @NorwichCityFC pic.twitter.com/59PLMt48m6 — Max Aarons (@maxaarons2) December 11, 2020

The 20-year-old is the only player to have started all 17 of City’s games so far this season but found himself having to shake off injury worries last month.

You may also want to watch:

Concussion protocols forced him out of England U21 duty after a blow to the head during a 1-0 home win over Swansea and he left Carrow Road on crutches after a 1-1 draw with Coventry, after taking a heavy blow to the shin as he tried to prevent the Sky Blues’ late equaliser.

Overall the Canaries took 11 points from a possible 15, with Aarons winning the penalty which Teemu Pukki converted for a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough, which earned a Manager of the Month nomination for Daniel Farke and a Player of the Month nomination for captain Grant Hanley.

Both were pipped to the prize but academy product Aarons was full of praise for Farke after the Young Player of the Month award.

“He’s been so important to me in so many ways,” he told the EFL’s website.

“He was the person who put his faith in me two years ago at the start. He put his trust in me, gave me my debut and has continued to do so since day one, so I can’t say thank you enough to him.

“I will always look back on working with him as an unbelievable time in my career. I love playing under him and for him and I love the confidence he gives you on the pitch.”

The former Luton Town trainee, who attracted interest from Spanish giants Barcelona earlier this year, won the Championship title in 2019 and was also named the EFL Young Player of the Season at the end of his first campaign in senior football.

With the Canaries three points clear at the top of the Championship table after 17 games, following relegation from the Premier League, Aarons has his eyes firmly fixed on more success.

“It’s got to be what we aim for. If you look at our squad and how we’ve started the season, promotion should be our goal,” he added.

"If we keep playing how we’re playing and churning out the wins, then we’ll have a good chance.

“Of course, with that comes pressure, but we’re ready for that as players and promotion has to be our aim.”