City U23s midfielder on trial at Southend

Published: 2:32 PM July 16, 2021

Matthew Dennis has scored four goals in four games for Norwich City U23s - Credit: Ian Burt

Norwich City youngster Matthew Dennis is training with Southend United during pre-season.

The former Arsenal trainee was a regular starter for City's U23s last season and still has a year on his contract, so a loan deal would appear most likely.

The 19-year-old scored seven goals in 25 matches for the Canaries development squad during his first season with the club, including goals against Plymouth and Newport in the EFL Trophy.

Previously on the books at Arsenal from the age of six, the attacking midfielder or forward has joined the Essex club following their relegation to the National League.

Former Hull boss Brown returned in April but couldn't prevent the Shrimpers from returning to non-league for the first time since 1920.

They have friendly games approaching against Great Wakering Rovers on Tuesday and a West Ham XI next Friday, with a game against the Norwich U23s pencilled in for later in pre-season, on Tuesday, August 10.

Dennis could feature in some of the upcoming games, as Southend build towards their opener away at King's Lynn Town on Saturday, August 21.

“Matthew has come in and he’s someone that can play in a variety of attacking positions,” Brown told the Southend Echo.

“He can play as a nine, 10, seven or 11 which are the roles we’re looking to fill so we will be having a look at him both in training and in the friendlies.

“We have a good relationship with Norwich and they’ve said we can take a look at him.”

Meanwhile, Norwich have confirmed scholarship deals for seven players that will step up from schoolboy level to feature for the U18s this season.

They are: goalkeeper Reece Trueman, defender Ayyuba Jambang, midfielders Osman Foyo, Finley Welch and Michael Reindorf, winger Alex Matos and forward Ken Aboh.