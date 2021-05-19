City winger nominated for Goal of the Month in Scotland

Video

Published: 9:44 AM May 19, 2021 Updated: 10:29 AM May 19, 2021

Norwich City U23s winger Aidan Fitzpatrick is on loan at Queen of the South - Credit: Tony Thrussell

Norwich City youngster Aidan Fitzpatrick has been nominated for Scotland's Goal of the Month award for April.

The 20-year-old has spent the season with mid-table Scottish Championship side Queen of the South, scoring four goals and assisting three during 27 appearances, 20 of which were starts.

His nominated goal came during a 1-1 home league draw with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, setting off on a speedy run from inside his own half, starting inside the centre circle and leaving opponents in his wake before squeezing a left-footed shot past the on-rushing keeper.

The visitors swiftly equalised midway through the second half but the Canaries youngster's second league goal of the campaign proved a memorable individual effort.

The former Scotland Under-19 international joined City from Partick Thistle in 2019, in a deal reportedly worth around £350,000, having scored seven goals in 30 senior games as a teen for the Scottish Championship side.

Norwich had seen bids turned down during the previous transfer window but finally got their man, amid reports of Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers also being interested. Details of his contract weren't published when he signed.

Fitzpatrick's rivals for the award include a goal from Ryan Kent for Premiership champions Rangers, with a public vote open until midday on Friday at spfl.co.uk/news.