Published: 9:22 AM March 16, 2021

Norwich City winger Przemyslaw Placheta has retained his place in the Poland squad - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Przemek Placheta may have only featured briefly in one of Norwich City's last eight Championship matches but that hasn't deterred Poland from recalling the speedy winger ahead of World Cup qualifiers - including one against England.

Having featured regularly for Norwich during the opening months of the season, since his summer switch from Slask Worclaw, Placheta was promoted from the under-21s for November's international break.

The 22-year-old earned his first two senior caps, playing 83 minutes of a 2-0 friendly win over Ukraine ahead of Nations League action, remaining on the bench for a 2-0 defeat in Italy but playing the opening 75 minutes of a 2-1 home defeat to Holand.

That saw the attacker facing his Canaries colleague Tim Krul, hitting the post during that defeat as he played in support of superstar Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

However, a hamstring injury caused the wide man to miss much of December and ever since he has been on the fringes at City, starting four of the 14 games so far in 2021, two of which were in the FA Cup.

Head coach Daniel Farke decided to give Placheta a rest, to "take him out of the spotlight" for four games in February, after two Championship starts during the suspension of Emi Buendia proved frustrating.

He made a late cameo during the 2-0 win at Wycombe at the end of last month and was back on the bench on Sunday, replacing the injured Adam Idah among the Canaries substitutes but not getting any game time during the 2-1 win.

He has two further matches to try and force his way back into contention, at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night and at home to Blackburn on Saturday, before joining up with his international colleagues.

Three World Cup qualifiers await as their Group I campaign begins. Paulo Sousa's squad travel to Hungary on Thursday, March 25, host Andorra on Sunday, March 28 and then take on England at Wembley on Wednesday, March 31.

Other players based in England included in the squad include West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski, Barnsley defender Michal Helik and Derby winger Kamil Jozwiak.

Placheta has scored once and assisted once in 23 appearances for City since joining in a deal reportedly worth around £2million, also winning a couple of penalties with his pace.