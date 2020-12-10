City's work permit hopes boosted as Soto earns second USA cap

Published: 11:58 AM December 10, 2020 Updated: 12:06 PM December 10, 2020

Norwich City’s hopes of securing a work permit for Sebastian Soto have been boosted further after the striker earned his second USA senior cap.

The 20-year-old was signed from German side Hannover in the summer but City hope new immigration laws, which come into force when the UK leaves the European Union at the end of this year, will help seal permission for Soto to play in England.

The Californian is on loan in the Dutch second tier and has scored six goals in nine games for Telstar but a recent red card allowed him to join up with the US for a friendly against El Salvador in Florida on Wednesday night, a 6-0 win for the hosts in Miami.

Soto was introduced in the 58th minute with all six goals already scored, adding to his positive debut last month, when he scored twice after coming off the bench during a 6-2 friendly win over Panama in Austria.