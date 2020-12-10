Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

City's work permit hopes boosted as Soto earns second USA cap

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 11:58 AM December 10, 2020    Updated: 12:06 PM December 10, 2020
Soto signed for Norwich City in the summer. Picture: Norwich City FC

USA striker Sebastian Soto joined Norwich City from Hannover - Credit: Norwich City FC

Norwich City’s hopes of securing a work permit for Sebastian Soto have been boosted further after the striker earned his second USA senior cap. 

The 20-year-old was signed from German side Hannover in the summer but City hope new immigration laws, which come into force when the UK leaves the European Union at the end of this year, will help seal permission for Soto to play in England. 

MORE: What do the new Brexit rules mean for Norwich City?

The Californian is on loan in the Dutch second tier and has scored six goals in nine games for Telstar but a recent red card allowed him to join up with the US for a friendly against El Salvador in Florida on Wednesday night, a 6-0 win for the hosts in Miami. 

Soto was introduced in the 58th minute with all six goals already scored, adding to his positive debut last month, when he scored twice after coming off the bench during a 6-2 friendly win over Panama in Austria. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Opinion

Canaries debate: Incomings and outgoings - what will Norwich City do in...

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

King's Lynn Town FC

Sky's the limit for Norwich City youngster

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Chris Goreham: Why I'm not to blame if Buendia moves in January

Chris Goreham

person

Opinion

Love is all you need for Farke and Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus