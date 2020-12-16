City striker undergoes second kidney transplant
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Shae Hutchinson has thanked an anonymous donor after he underwent a second kidney transplant.
The Norwich City youngster suffers from a hereditary condition called Alport Syndrome, which causes a progressive decline of the kidney’s function.
Earlier this year, the 20-year-old revealed that his kidney function had fallen to 17%, meaning he required a second transplant after his father Gerald Akpokotor donated one back in 2018. The operation didn't have the success Hutchinson had hoped and the striker was left requiring a further transplant.
Posting on his social media page, Hutchinson confirmed that he had a successful operation earlier this week and paid tribute to the donor for 'giving him life'.
City's striker wrote: "Four weeks ago, I got the call to say that I had a kidney match from a living altruistic donor and on the 14th December, my 2nd transplant took place.
"I don't know who you are but I will be forever thankful to my donor for giving me the gift of life and to my uncle who also donated."
Hutchinson signed a new contract with the Canaries in the summer until 2021 and hasn't given up on his dream of making it as a professional footballer. The ex-Arsenal academy star received a message from Thierry Henry when his diagnosis was first made public.
His latest post has been picked up by Barcelona legend Eric Abidal, who tweeted City's youngster, writing: "The road is long and patience will be the keyword. Always think positive because that's 50% of the victory. Strength and courage to you Shae."
Speaking about having the condition earlier this year, Hutchinson explained how it affected it as a footballer.
He said: "I do have to have a slightly different routine to my teammates, but otherwise I am just like any other footballer. I can sometimes fatigue or have to have spells of the game where I will get tired - but I always work as hard as I possibly can.
"My teammates are all incredibly understanding and supportive of me, as are the club and my coaches. Every day is different and there are some days where I will be a lot more tired than others, but I've grown used to talking about it more and telling the coaches and they are very understanding.