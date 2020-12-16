Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
City striker undergoes second kidney transplant

Connor Southwell

Published: 4:50 PM December 16, 2020   
Shae Hutchinson has had a second kidney transplant. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Shae Hutchinson has thanked an anonymous donor after he underwent a second kidney transplant.

The Norwich City youngster suffers from a hereditary condition called Alport Syndrome, which causes a progressive decline of the kidney’s function.

Earlier this year, the 20-year-old revealed that his kidney function had fallen to 17%, meaning he required a second transplant after his father Gerald Akpokotor donated one back in 2018. The operation didn't have the success Hutchinson had hoped and the striker was left requiring a further transplant.

Norwich City academy prospect Shae Hutchinson, right, with his father Gerald Akpojotor, had a kidney transplant in 2018 Picture: Sarah Hutchinson - Credit: Sarah Hutchinson

Posting on his social media page, Hutchinson confirmed that he had a successful operation earlier this week and paid tribute to the donor for 'giving him life'. 

City's striker wrote: "Four weeks ago, I got the call to say that I had a kidney match from a living altruistic donor and on the 14th December, my 2nd transplant took place.

"I don't know who you are but I will be forever thankful to my donor for giving me the gift of life and to my uncle who also donated."

Hutchinson signed a new contract with the Canaries in the summer until 2021 and hasn't given up on his dream of making it as a professional footballer. The ex-Arsenal academy star received a message from Thierry Henry when his diagnosis was first made public. 

His latest post has been picked up by Barcelona legend Eric Abidal, who tweeted City's youngster, writing: "The road is long and patience will be the keyword. Always think positive because that's 50% of the victory. Strength and courage to you Shae."

Speaking about having the condition earlier this year, Hutchinson explained how it affected it as a footballer.


He said: "I do have to have a slightly different routine to my teammates, but otherwise I am just like any other footballer. I can sometimes fatigue or have to have spells of the game where I will get tired - but I always work as hard as I possibly can.

"My teammates are all incredibly understanding and supportive of me, as are the club and my coaches. Every day is different and there are some days where I will be a lot more tired than others, but I've grown used to talking about it more and telling the coaches and they are very understanding.

