City Q&A: Champions in waiting?

Live

Published: 12:44 PM March 8, 2021

Daniel Farke will be hoping to focus minds as Norwich City approach the Championship run-in. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

As Norwich City continue their march back to the Premier League, many people will turn their attention onto what happens next. Daniel Farke will be keen to focus minds as the Canaries approach the Championship run-in.

With 11 games to play, Norwich sit 10 points clear at the top of the Championship. Externally, most will consider their potential return to the top-flight as an inevitability. Their mantra 'ignore the noise' will be an important one over the coming weeks.

As City begin to prepare for their trip to Yorkshire to play out of form Sheffield Wednesday hoping to extend their winning run to eight matches, those attentions will turn onto any potential changes Farke could make to his side.

Will Marco Stiepermann come straight back into the side after recovering from Epstein-Barr virus or has Lukas Rupp done enough to retain his place in Farke's side? The former has impressed during his outings with the U23s.

Farke is a coach who favours continuity, however. But what does Stiepermann's return mean for Kieran Dowell, a man who is yet to really see his City career take off in the fashion he would have liked.

- Our City correspondents Connor Southwell and David Freezer will be answering your questions from 1pm this lunchtime.