Canaries debate: Are Norwich City back in business?

Connor Southwell

Connor Southwell

Published: 12:45 PM February 15, 2021   
Pukki tapped in after some good work from Emi Buendia to make it 2-0.

Pukki tapped in after some good work from Emi Buendia to make it 2-0.

A convincing 4-1 win, back to the top of the table and goals flowing. As weekends go, this was a pretty positive one for Norwich City. Join our Canaries correspondent Connor Southwell this lunchtime as he answers your questions.

Emi Buendia's return inspired a slick attacking performance from the previously profligate City side as they recorded three goals at Carrow Road for the first time since that famous victory over Manchester City last season. 

They now embark on a frenetic but crucial period in the Championship concluding with a crunch clash with rivals Brentford, who themselves dropped points after being defeated 2-0 by Valerien Ismael's Barnsley. 

The Canaries now face four of the bottom five in their next four league matches hoping to sustain their lead at the top of the Championship, starting with an away game against Mark Robins' Coventry City on Tuesday evening. 

- Join Connor Southwell from 1pm via our live blog above and get your question in early via the comments box

