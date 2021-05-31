Live
City Q&A - Full steam ahead
Behind the scenes at Colney, work is accelerating to bolster Norwich City's squad ahead of their Premier League campaign next season.
Some bookmakers have already decided to declare the Canaries as evens on to be relegated again, but Daniel Farke's side head into the top-flight in a healthier position than two years ago.
Once again, many will have to adopt Stuart Webber's mantra of 'ignoring the noise', something Emi Buendia will have been forced to adopt after a week of relentless speculation linking him to Arsenal and Aston Villa.
The 24-year-old is currently away on international duty with Argentina and any deal will have to wait until he returns to the UK.
Webber is spinning numerous plates in the background as preparations continue. You can put your questions to our City reporter Connor Southwell this lunchtime.
- Join Connor for our weekly Monday lunchtime Q&A via the live blog above
