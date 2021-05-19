Could Norwich City be about to change its club badge?

Published: 3:45 PM May 19, 2021

The Norwich City club crest of the gates at Carrow Road - Credit: PA

A survey of Norwich City supporters has fuelled speculation that the club could be considering changing its famous crest.

The current version of the crest has been on the club's shirt since 1972, although a simplified version was included on the third shirt this season and appears on much of the club's leisurewear.

Norwich City players, from left, Josh Martin, Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki model the club's new special edition kit - Credit: Norwich City FC

And with the club understood to be exploring the wider branding of the club, supporters on social media are debating the future of the crest.

The debate has been sparked by a survey being carried out by the club, which asked about a range of topics including how the club is perceived out of Norfolk and how supporters identify with the club.

Norwich City have unveiled their new third shirt. Picture: Norwich City FC - Credit: Archant

A club spokesman said: "The club’s wider visions and values underpin the work and ethos of all staff across our Carrow Road, Lotus Training Centre and Fan Hub sites.

You may also want to watch:

"Norwich City also continues to tell the story of both the club’s past and its many ups and downs, as well as championing our pride and belief in our innovative club model and ways of working.



"This feedback will help shape our direction and wider strategy, as the club continues to strive for excellence in all areas."

London - Saturday, January 3rd, 2009: Jose Semedo of Charlton Athletic and Wesley Hoolahan of Norwich City during the FA Cup Third Round match at The Valley, London. (Pic by Alex Broadway/Focus Images) - Credit: Focus Images

The club's existing badge was designed by retired architect Andrew Anderson, who won £10 for the design after entering a competition run by the Eastern Evening News.

It was then worn for the first time in 1972 and has been displayed on the club's shirt and branding ever since.

But it is understood that the badge is just one thing included in a project to review the overall branding of the club, which will see everything from display boards to fonts and letterheads considered.

A canary first appeared on the club's jersey in 1907, while a previous crest consisting of the bird and a green shield was worn between 1947 and 1972.

The future of the current badge was previously debated in 2008, when a separate brand review was held, but the club opted to retain it.

The survey has sparked debate among supporters on social media.

One fan, Mike Dunne, said: "If nothing ever changed we would still be playing in blue and white."

But Edward Couzens-Lake said: "The current one is distinctive, recognisable and classy. If it ain't broken..."



