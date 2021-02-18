Published: 6:00 AM February 18, 2021

Teemu Pukki is back among the goals and hungry for more this season, after leading the charge to victory alongside Emi Buendia as Norwich City beat Coventry last night.

Buendia teed up Pukki for the opener midway through the first half at St Andrew’s and the Finland star returned the favour as he unselfishly set up the Argentine for the second goal just before half-time.

“It’s been a long time with him, he knows my movements, I know what he’s up to and whenever he gets the ball I know what I need to do,” the striker said of his relationship with Buendia after the 2-0 win.

“A great ball and it was quite easy to finish. He is probably the player who has passed me the most goals and is just such a great player.

“I think the chemistry is really good between us, I know what to do whenever he gets the ball and he delivers, so it’s easy to play with him.”

It was an eighth assist of the campaign for Buendia and Pukki was pleased to also tee up the midfielder’s ninth goal.

He added: “I was pretty happy I could give him a favour after all the passes he gave me so far in our time here, there’s been however many goals between us, I don’t know.”

It was a 14th goal of the season for Pukki, following his brace during Saturday’s 4-1 home win over Cardiff which had ended an eight-game run with a goal from open play for the Finn.

As well playing a key role to move the Canaries four points clear at the Championship summit, thanks to Brentford’s loss at QPR, it moved the 30-year-old into joint 20th in City’s list of all-time top scorers, tied with Tommy Bryceland on 55.

Having scored 29 goals as Daniel Farke’s team won the Championship title in 2018-19, winning him the division’s Player of the Season award, Pukki is focused on staying on the goal trail and earning more success.

“Always when you don’t score it kind of takes you down,” he explained. “Whenever you get the first goal you kind of open up and I did some extra work in training.

“I wanted to get my head clear and it’s good confidence for the games, and of course in the last games I got more chances as well.

“Before I really didn’t get any proper chances, so it feels good after those goals, I hope there's more to come.”