'Cantwell is an unbelievably top player' - Robins lauds City midfielder

Video

Published: 10:21 AM February 18, 2021

Coventry boss Mark Robins has hailed Norwich City as the 'best team in the Championship' and extended his praise to Todd Cantwell after his side were beaten 2-0 by the Canaries on Wednesday evening.

The 22-year-old was influential as Norwich inflicted serious damage on the struggling Sky Blues in the first half courtesy of goals from Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia.

Despite failing to mark an impressive performance by getting on the scoresheet, City's academy graduate left quite the impact on Robins.

"We gave the ball away too often, we looked rushed in possession. They got after us and they tried to press and they do that really well with good players.

"(Teemu) Pukki's movement is outstanding, Cantwell is an unbelievably top player and Buendia off the side as well. The movement of them is absolutely incredible so you can be forgiven if they break you down from time to time. They didn't do it like they have done to other teams, so there were some positives for us."

Cantwell's uplift in form has seen him add quality to the Canaries' attacking play and is proving a threat to opponents along with Buendia and Pukki.

The former City striker and current Coventry boss is now preparing for a home clash against the Canaries' promotion rivals Brentford, who have recorded successive defeats in their last two matches in the Championship. Robins is hoping to witness a response from his side.

"We put them under pressure, they are under pressure anyway. You've got to play against a side that are top of the league, that are quality and have been in the Premier League last season. You can tell why.

"They are by far and away the best team in the division. Second half we were much better but we have to go after teams," Robins told BBC CWR's. "There's a game in a couple of days on Sky that we want to compete for 90 minutes in properly.

Robins saw his side slip to their third defeat in four matches. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"Brentford come here having lost two on the bounce and are a bit of a wounded animal. We need to be the same. The second half was much better, we have to get after teams whoever they are and whatever their quality is. We have to show we can compete with that."