MATCHDAY LIVE: Can Canaries build on impressive weekend win against struggling Coventry?



Connor Southwell

Published: 5:45 PM February 17, 2021   
Kenny McLean put Norwich ahead with an early FA Cup goal against Coventry in January

Kenny McLean put Norwich ahead with an early FA Cup goal against Coventry in January - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City travel to the Midlands this evening hoping to add to their impressive 4-1 win over Stoke on Saturday against struggling Coventry - and you can follow all the action, analysis and reaction from our correspondents at St Andrews via our live matchday blog.

Emi Buendia's return inspired a much-improved offensive performance as Norwich ended their blip with vengeance against Michael O'Neill's uncharacteristically porous Potters side. 

Canaries' boss Daniel Farke was a vocal influence during the clash at Carrow Road, and he will be hoping his side can keep their foot on the throttle against the struggling Sky Blues this evening. Mark Robins' side have only picked one win since their FA Cup defeat to Norwich last month.

Coventry recorded a 1-1 draw against the injury-plagued Canaries back in November. Marco Stiepermann was deployed as a makeshift striker due to injuries to Adam Idah, Teemu Pukki and Jordan Hugill. 

Ex-City striker Robins is looking to keep the Sky Blues in the Championship, but their dip in from has seen them slide into the bottom five. Norwich moved back to the top of the table with a win against Stoke while Brentford stuttered at home to Barnsley. 

- You can follow all the action with our Canaries correspondent Connor Southwell above




