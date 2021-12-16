City game remains ON as Premier League resists postponement calls

Norwich boss Dean Smith has pressing matters on and off the pitch - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City’s match at West Ham on Saturday looks set to go ahead as the Premier League resists calls to suspend all matches this weekend.

There remains uncertainty, but as it stands, the game is on. City are battling with a number of Covid-related issues in their squad and with other matches postponed this week, it looked like the trip to east London would also be called off.

However, the Premier League look to have prevented that, after a decision to postpone the scheduled games between Leicester and Spurs, on Thursday night, and Saturday’s game between Manchester United and Brighton, which became the fourth game to be called off this week.

In a statement, they said: “While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks, it is the league’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible.”

That would suggest City’s match at West Ham remains on. City had four players missing for the midweek game against Aston Villa due to Covid symptoms or returning a positive test. Others had possible symptoms but were able to be involved after testing negative.

City boss Dean Smith has already questioned the Premier League’s clarity over postponements and Thursday’s decision comes against a backdrop of growing discontent.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had already criticised the Premier League for a lack of support during the week, while Brentford manager Thomas Frank called for the upcoming round of top-flight fixtures to be postponed to allow clubs to deal with outbreaks.

"We think we should postpone the full round of Premier League games this weekend," he said on Thursday morning.

"Covid cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs, everyone is dealing with it and having problems.

"To postpone this round and also the Carabao Cup round would give everyone a week at least, or four or five days to clean and do everything at the training ground so everything is clean and you break the chain."

Frank was informed of four more Covid cases overnight - bringing the current total involving players and staff at the club to 13 - midway through his Thursday morning press conference.







