Mark Armstrong: Cruel blow for McLean could hasten City transfer business

Published: 7:08 AM May 11, 2021 Updated: 7:22 AM May 11, 2021

Kenny McLean could be out for up to 12 weeks with a significant knee injury and will miss the Euros. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Football can be such a cruel game.

After becoming the heartbeat of the Norwich City side that swept to promotion, this summer was going to be the icing on the cake for Kenny McLean at the Euros.

However, significant damage sustained to his right knee in the 2-2 draw at Barnsley on the final day means the 29-year-old will miss out on Scotland’s Euro 2021 campaign.

The fact he played such a pivotal role in helping his country get to a major tournament for the first time in 23 years, scoring the winning penalty in the play-off with Serbia, makes it even harder to take.

There’s no sugar-coating it – the career high of being the fulcrum of this all-conquering Canaries side has been followed by a crushing low.

Thoughts will slowly be turning to rehab although all the focus at the moment will be on whether McLean needs surgery with further medical assessments due to take place this week.

Kenny McLean is out of Scotland's European Championships tilt after a knee injury in Norwich City's league finale - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

There are said to be five key stages when a long-term injury is sustained:

Denial – perhaps McLean would have shrugged off the injury in the aftermath of the celebrations at Oakwell, hoping it wasn’t too bad.

Anger – it would be understandable if McLean were to feel bitter about how this has all unfolded – why did this have to happen now on the eve of a big tournament representing your homeland?

Bargaining – footballers are driven athletes and like to fight against the odds stacked against them. McLean could be thinking how if he can just feel better now, he could make a quicker recovery than the 12-week prognosis.

Depression – instead of playing against some of the best players in the world, McLean will be in the middle of an arduous rehabilitation programme.

Acceptance – this is when athletes explore their options and come up with a new plan. McLean has a Premier League campaign to be ready for with Norwich after playing such a pivotal role in getting them there.

The cycle of emotions varies for every player or athlete and some stages may overlap or be skipped.

McLean has shown what a strong individual he is during 2020/21 season. There was a time when Olly Skipp and Lukas Rupp looked to be the first choice midfield duo in front of the defence.

However, an injury to Rupp gave McLean an opportunity and he took it.

Head coach Daniel Farke will be relying on the former Aberdeen man to recover and be central to the club’s aim of becoming an established Premier League side.

But for the moment Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber will be hastening the process of bringing in reinforcements in the midfield area. The exits of Alex Tettey, Mario Vrancic and Olly Skipp (hopefully temporarily from a City point of view) means that the Canaries are looking somewhat bare in their engine room with only McLean and Lukas Rupp remaining.

Webber has promised to arm his Farke with the tools needed in what will be a battle for survival in City’s first season back. Once the top European league campaigns have concluded expect City to start making moves in the transfer market.