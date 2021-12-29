'The table doesn't lie' - Byram thinks City need to hit reset

Interview

Sam Byram in action during Norwich City's defeat at Crystal Palace - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sam Byram thinks Norwich City have to hit the reset button if they are to build a better second half of the season and save their Premier League status.

The fit-again defender played the full 90 minutes as the Canaries were comfortably beaten 3-0 at Crystal Palace yesterday, suffering a fifth consecutive defeat - that have featured 14 goals conceded and none scored.

"Goal difference as well, the table doesn't lie, we've got a hell of a task in front of us," Byram admitted. "But it's down to us as a club and a squad, staff and everyone involved.

"We've been in this position before and we need to do something different to dig ourselves out."

With Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki joining the list of players absent through illness or injury, Dean Smith was without 10 players at Selhurst Park.

Kenny McLean conceded an early penalty and the hosts made it 3-0 before the break to inflict another bleak loss on the Canaries.

"I think the manner of the defeat is just as hard to take as it being the fifth defeat in a row," Byram said.

"It's goals with stuff that we do day in and day out, defend as a unit, work hard. That just wasn't good enough.

"It's happened so quickly. There were spells of the game when we looked on top but obviously the scoreline doesn't reflect that.

"Second half, we were much better, they were comfortable at that point but it's sloppy goals, the same as the Arsenal game.

"Us as individuals, we need to stop these individual errors and as a team we need to defend better.

"It's not one person here or there, you defend as a unit. If we're not together in the next games and for the rest of the season then it's going to be a long end."

This header from Sam Byram deflected onto the crossbar as Norwich were beaten at Selhurst Park - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City were looking to bounce back from their 5-0 home thrashing by the Gunners on Boxing Day but failed.

"Everyone was pretty fired up for this, after the Arsenal game," the full-back added. "Conceding five at home was embarrassing.

"So everyone was determined to turn it around, put in a performance and get some points."

NCFC EXTRA: Paddy's Pointers - Five observations from Palace 3-0 City