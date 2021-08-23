Cup chance for several City players to stake their claim

Published: 6:00 AM August 23, 2021

After a bruising return to Premier League life, the League Cup is set to provide opportunities for some Norwich City players to stake their claim for a top-flight start.

Ahead of the visit of Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth on Tuesday (7pm), there are several players hoping to make an impact and steer the Canaries through to round three successfully.

With the loan signing of Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams expected ahead of the game, the England Under-21 international could yet come into Daniel Farke’s thinking.

There are others who haven’t yet had significant opportunities to impress though, during the 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool and the 5-0 mismatch away to champions Manchester City.

ANGUS GUNN

The goalkeeper is set for a second debut for his hometown club, which would be his first senior appearance since his permanent move from Southampton in a deal reportedly worth around £5million initially.

Three halves of action during pre-season were followed by the 25-year-old being among the players having to isolate due to a Covid-19 outbreak. Impressed during his loan from Manchester City in 2017-18 but has a big job on his hands to usurp the experience Tim Krul as first choice.

ANDREW OMOBAMIDELE

The Irish centre-back showed promise as he covered for the injured Ben Gibson and trained with the senior Ireland squad in the summer. The 19-year-old was then the only player to complete every minute of the five pre-season games.

Missed the Liverpool loss due to tonsilitis but was back on the bench at the weekend and will be keen to keep impressing Farke, particularly with the potential for switching to a formation feature a three-man central defence after a leaky start to the campaign.

CHRISTOPH ZIMMERMANN

Wasn’t among the substitutes at the Etihad after illness during the week but the 28-year-old featured regularly during pre-season.

One of the remaining heroes of the 2018-19 Championship title triumph who still has the chance to stay in defensive contention, with the expected further centre-back addition yet to arrive ahead of the August 31 transfer deadline.

BALI MUMBA

Bright start as a half-time substitute on Saturday was marred by fallibility during the final two Manchester City goals, in similar style to that which saw the more experienced Dimitris Giannoulis hooked.

More experienced on the right but the 19-year-old faces stiff competition from England Under-21 regular Max Aarons and with Williams due to arrive, and able to play on both sides, will be keen to prove that his development is still progressing nicely.

JACOB SORENSEN

The Dane signed a new contract this summer but City fans are waiting to see where Sorensen fits into Farke’s plans, having occasionally been used on the right of a back three, after his extended spell as emergency cover at left-back.

Brought to the club as a defensive midfielder but the 23-year-old hasn’t yet shown that he is a genuine contender to filling the void left by the exits of Oliver Skipp and Alex Tettey.

KENNY McLEAN

The midfielder eased his way back towards fitness during the final two pre-season games after the knee injury which cruelly ruled him out of Scotland’s campaign at the Euros.

McLean has Farke’s trust, thanks to his work rate and aerial ability, and replaced the struggling Lukas Rupp at half-time on Saturday. If a first start were to go well then likely to be in contention to feature against Leicester on Saturday.

KIERAN DOWELL

Finished last season in good form after eventually recovering from his early-season ankle surgery, then was the most-used midfielder during pre-season, scoring twice.

So far afforded just a brief cameo late in the Liverpool game, with the 4-3-3 formation being used not necessarily suiting his playmaker style. Will be hungry to press his claim though, after seeing City fail to score so far.

CHRISTOS TZOLIS

Arguably the player that Canaries fans will be most intrigued to see in action, after remaining on the bench for both games since his arrival from PAOK was finally signed and sealed.

An impressive 16 goals and 10 assists during a breakthrough season convinced City to pay close to £9m initially in a deal that could eventually reach club-record territory in add-ons. An exciting prospect but Farke seems keen to let the 19-year-old settle into his new surroundings.

Josh Sargent has come off the bench in both of City's games so far this season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

JOSH SARGENT

Contributed to the Canaries’ only clear sight of goal on Saturday after being introduced during the 77th minute for a second successive game, winning possession ahead of Milot Rashica’s firing over the bar.

The 21-year-old USA international also fired just wide against Liverpool after coming on as a right winger but replaced Teemu Pukki up front this weekend and, having scored two goals in two Bundesliga Two games prior to his switch from Werder Bremen, looks primed for a start.

ADAM IDAH

Came on alongside Sargent against Liverpool, as the striker, and impressively outmuscled Virgil van Dijk ahead of the American’s chances.

The 20-year-old remained on the bench on Saturday but was the top scorer in pre-season with four goals, and will no doubt be desperate for his first competitive Canaries start since the 2-1 win at Rotherham last October, ahead of his ill-judged red card against Wycombe and injury issues which followed.

