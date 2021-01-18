Video

Published: 10:43 AM January 18, 2021

Dimitris Giannoulis 'has all the attributes' to succeed in England with Norwich City, according to his old manager.

The 25-year-old Greek international is poised to join the Canaries on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy should City achieve promotion to the Premier League. Giannoulis is currently undergoing his five-day self-isolation period after passing his medical.

In a post-match interview after their 3-0 victory over Crete based side OFI on Sunday, PAOK's current boss Pablo Garcia simply said: "We are losing a very important player."

Giannoulis has been linked with moves to some European giants like Porto and Italian side Napoli, but it is the Canaries who have swooped in to secure his signature. Barring any last-minute hitches, the left-back will be unveiled as a City player ahead of Wednesday's fixture with Bristol City.

Prior to his progression with PAOK, Giannoulis spent two seasons on loan at Atromitos Athen working under Damir Canadi. The Austrian has backed his former loan star to thrive in England and isn't surprised that the 11-time Greek international has been recruited by an English club.

"He is a very special player for me. I tried to help him in Atromitos, but of course, he had the will. Since he has appeared in PAOK, he has become one of their leaders. He's developed a lot both as a personality and as a footballer," Canadi told Greek outlet MetroSport.

"It is a dream for every player and coach to go to England. For me, it is normal because Giannoulis has evolved and will improve even more. He has all the attributes. He is tactically consistent, he plays down the line and he is penetrating and dynamic. It is no surprise to me that he is going to England.

"We talk sometimes. I have congratulated him on his move, there is mutual respect. He deserves what he achieves, he has worked hard and he gets it. I'm proud of him."

Giannoulis has been compared to Liverpool's summer signing Kostas Tsimikas. - Credit: PA

Canadi, who has recently rejoined Atromitos who play in the Greek Super League after a brief spell coaching German side Nuremberg, has been asked whether he rates the incoming City left-back higher than Liverpool's summer signing Kostas Tsimikas.

"For me, both are very good. They are effective in both defence and attack. It is more difficult for Tsimikas due to the quality that Liverpool have. Giannoulis is going to a team that will give him game time and that will help him significantly ".